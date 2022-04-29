Spider Nugent to return to Coronation Street for Toyah storyline
He's back!
A whopping 25 years since he first arrived in Weatherfield, Spider Nugent is returning to Coronation Street.
Actor Martin Hancock will play the role of Emily's eco-warrior nephew once more and will be on screens from July.
Spider left Coronation Street in 2003, when he went to London to start a new life with on/off girlfriend Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor).
They eventually separated and Spider moved to Peru while Toyah returned to the Cobbles in 2016.
The details behind his return are under wraps for the time being, but the ITV soap has teased some fresh drama with Toyah... will they rekindle their romance?
Hancock said about his surprise return to Coronation Street: “Having the opportunity to walk back onto the cobbles is fabulous, I’m so excited to be seeing a lot of old friends and picking up what Spider has been up to. I’ve always wanted to come back at some point and it just felt like this is the right time. I’m eternally grateful to Iain [MacLeod] for the opportunity.”
MacLeod added: “Martin is a fabulous actor and Spider is a character with real heritage, and affection from fans. His return heralds an enthralling new story for Toyah, who will be embroiled in a mess of guilt and secrecy when Spider arrives. Will he be her saviour or the thing that ruins her life forever?”
