Coronation Street's Jack P Shepherd discusses David Platt's future
The actor spoke about his future on the ITV soap.
Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd has spoken about his future on the ITV soap, saying he would be "silly to leave" the job he adores.
Shepherd has played David Platt since he was just 12 years old, joining Corrie back in 2000. As David grew up on the cobbles, he became the ultimate teenage terror. As a youngster, he pushed mum Gail (Helen Worth) down the stairs, embarked on a rampage across the Street and destroyed sister Sarah's (Tina O'Brien) wedding.
And speaking to Inside Soap, the star notes something that we've all noticed in the present day - David's son Max Turner (Paddy Bever) seems to be following in his footsteps, despite the fact that these days, David is firmly on the straight and narrow.
"I suppose Max is getting the storylines that I used to get as a kid, and I'm sort of playing out Gail's storylines now," Shepherd muses. He also adds that he's thrilled to be continuing the legacy started by his on-screen mum.
"But what an amazing achievement to be turning into Gail, because she's one of the best-loved characters in the whole show.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Asked about his 22 year career on the cobbles, Shepherd has a simple answer. "It's the people, as boring as that sounds," he replies.
"If you like the people you work with and they make you laugh, you come away thinking, 'That was fun, let's do it again tomorrow'. It's only when you're unhappy at work that you leave, and I'm not.
- David Platt's history over risking his life in Coronation Street
- Coronation Street's Max makes confession
Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.
The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1