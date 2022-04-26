The Radio Times logo

Coronation Street's Jack P Shepherd discusses David Platt's future

The actor spoke about his future on the ITV soap.

Published: Tuesday, 26th April 2022 at 4:36 pm

Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd has spoken about his future on the ITV soap, saying he would be "silly to leave" the job he adores.

Shepherd has played David Platt since he was just 12 years old, joining Corrie back in 2000. As David grew up on the cobbles, he became the ultimate teenage terror. As a youngster, he pushed mum Gail (Helen Worth) down the stairs, embarked on a rampage across the Street and destroyed sister Sarah's (Tina O'Brien) wedding.

And speaking to Inside Soap, the star notes something that we've all noticed in the present day - David's son Max Turner (Paddy Bever) seems to be following in his footsteps, despite the fact that these days, David is firmly on the straight and narrow.

"I suppose Max is getting the storylines that I used to get as a kid, and I'm sort of playing out Gail's storylines now," Shepherd muses. He also adds that he's thrilled to be continuing the legacy started by his on-screen mum.

coronation street max turner
Paddy Bever plays Shepherd's onscreen son Max in Coronation Street ITV

"But what an amazing achievement to be turning into Gail, because she's one of the best-loved characters in the whole show.

"She's second on the all-time amount of episode counts, just behind Bill Roache [who plays Corrie's longest serving resident, Ken Barlow], which is great. So, to be compared to Gail is a huge honour in my eyes."

Asked about his 22 year career on the cobbles, Shepherd has a simple answer. "It's the people, as boring as that sounds," he replies.

"If you like the people you work with and they make you laugh, you come away thinking, 'That was fun, let's do it again tomorrow'. It's only when you're unhappy at work that you leave, and I'm not.

"People want to go off and branch out into other things, and that's fine. However, I've always really got on with everyone I work with, and the show still gives me good stories so I'd be silly to leave!"We're certainly glad to hear that the actor loves playing David - as we love watching him!Read more:

