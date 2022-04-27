Earlier in the week, Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) issued the teen with an ultimatum as he refused to keep quiet over Max spiking Amy Barlow's (Elle Mulvaney) drink . The decision came after Daniel learned that Max had recently been responsible for leaking photos of Nicky Wheatley (Kimberly Hart-Simpson) in her former profession, causing her to lose her job.

In Wednesday's instalment of Corrie, Max was defiant over Daniel's threats, telling parents David and Shona Platt (Jack P Shepherd and Julia Goulding) that he wasn't going to tell Amy anything. That all changed, however, when Max witnessed Amy confronting a boy at school.

As she grew uncomfortable with Brett staring at her, Amy jumped to the wrong conclusion and accused him of spiking her drink. This was all witnessed by Max, who revealed that Brett simply liked her. Daniel was heartbroken by his niece's trauma, and later told David that things had gone too far.

David agreed that their underhand involvement in the situation meant they all took a share of the blame. Meanwhile, Max headed to the café, where he asked Amy how she was doing. In a moving performance from actor Mulvaney, Amy gave an impassioned account of how the spiking had affected her, as she revealed that she had been bottling up her emotions for weeks.

Feeling overwhelmed with guilt, Max confessed that he was behind what had happened to her. Explaining that the drink was meant for Daniel, who he wanted revenge on for revealing David's own ordeal, Max told Amy that he never had any intention of hurting her.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

After saying he was sincerely sorry, he also informed her that Daniel had known all along, but had covered for him out of guilt for previously pushing Max down the stairs.

Max undermined his apology further when he ended their conversation by asking if Amy intended on reporting him. She later confronted Daniel over his deception, pointing out that at least Max was honest.

At home, David told Max he had done the right thing, just as they were interrupted by a knock on the door. The police had been called and they promptly arrested Max.

What will happen next? Will Max be charged and sent to a youth detention centre? And will the events of this week finally make the teen change his ways?

Read more:

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.