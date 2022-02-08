Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) gets a surprise visitor, Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) is furious when Adam Barlow (Samuel Robertson) puts work before their marriage and could wedding bells be ringing for Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) and Imran Habeeb? (Charlie de Melo)

Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) is rushed to hospital after someone spikes her drink at the school dance, but who is responsible?

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 14th – 18th February 2022.

Amy is drugged

After the school Valentine's Day dance, Amy, Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) and Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) go clubbing with Jacob Hay (Jack James Ryan), but the evening takes a tragic turn when Amy collapses and is rushed to hospital. The teen recovers but doctors reveal she was spiked with GHB and when Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) learns ex-drug dealer Jacob is dating his daughter he assumes he's responsible.

Jacob protests his innocence and the police investigate who's going round drugging students' drinks. Luckily budding movie maker Max Turner (Paddy Bever) filmed the dance, but before he hands the footage to the authorities he watches it back with horror… The police call at the Platts' and Max gives them the camera - will they find out who drugged Amy?

Chesney's blast from the past

Chesney is taken aback when Linda Hancock (Jacqueline Leonard), maternal grandmother of his eldest son Joseph Brown (William Flanagan), jets into Weatherfield from sunny Portugal for an unannounced visit. Linda was last on screen in 2015 when she reconnected with daughter Katy (Joseph's mum), who went to live with her in Portugal where she later died in a car accident. So what brings her back?

Not the news reports about Joseph's recent disappearance, as the first she hears of the family's recent trauma is from Dev while trying to chat her up in the Rovers. Linda is livid and lays into Chesney for keeping her in the dark, then softens when he admits how tough it is raising 239 kids (well, five. And Bernie) which leads to Linda offering to stick around to help out. Let's hope this makes Joseph feel a bit less unloved.

Sarah's baby drama

Love is clearly not in the air for Adam and Sarah, after the suave solicitor cancels Valentine's plans with his wife for an appointment with an important client. As she offloads to Lydia Chambers (Rebecca Ryan), then Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) and Carla Barlow (Alison King) about being blown out by her other half for work, it's clear romance really is dead.

Meanwhile, Adam meets his client at a swanky hotel restaurant. Who arranges a professional engagement on Valentine's Day? Is the Scottish stud doing the dirty on his other half? Surely not… Later in the week Adam tells Sarah he wants them to revisit the idea of trying for a baby, despite their disagreement over the issue having already caused a few rows. As the couple will soon learn, there are bigger threats to their marriage on the horizon…

Abi's shock

Social services visit Toyah and Imran and ask if they would consider formally adopting too-cute foster child Elsie. It's the news Ms Battersby has been waiting for, only it couldn't have come at a worse time considering she and Imran are hanging on by a thread after his infidelity.

Confiding in Abi Webster (Sally Carman) how she'd love to become Elsie's permanent parent but isn't sure of her and Imran's future since he cheated, Toyah doesn't clock her friend's flicker of guilt as she swallows the secret she was the person he slept with. Toyah then makes a momentous decision and tells Imran they'll adopt Elsie - but only if they get married! Can Abi be bridesmaid?!

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

As we've seen, Valentine's Day is a mixed bag for the locals but there is a glimmer of hope that love really can conquer all as Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) and Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) share a cosy meal in the Rovers' back room (not a euphemism). Having decided Lydia isn't the girl for him, despite her love of poetry slams and clever cultural references, Daniel responds enthusiastically when Daisy goes in for a kiss and the chalk-and-cheese couple are officially back on. Who needs poetry slams, anyway?

With Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) recovering nicely, Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) is keen to reignite things in the bedroom department and suggests some 'naughty landlord and tenant' role play. Whatever floats your boat, Sal. However, Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) issues a no-sex ban so Tim doesn't damage his heart after the operation leaving his missus miffed. When a family emergency means Sally is called away from the cobbles (presumably so Dynevor gets a break for doing Dancing on Ice) can she bear to leave interfering Elaine as the lady of the house?