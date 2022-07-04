As the ITV soap gears up for the big day, there's a lot to unpack here. There's a real 'will they, won't they?' element to this particular soap wedding, so RadioTimes.com has compiled this handy recap so you can make your minds up over just what you think will happen by the end of the week. What- or who - do you feel that Fiz truly deserves? Here's all you need to know on the long-suffering character's story.

It's a big week for Coronation Street's Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) as she prepares to tie the knot with partner Phill Whittaker (Jamie Kenna). And with the stress brought to her door by future mother-in-law Mimi (Margot Leicester) and Phill's ex-wife Camilla (Louise Marwood), the very last thing Fiz needed was a declaration of love from her own ex, Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall).

How did Fiz and Tyrone split in Coronation Street?

Coronation Street's Fiz Stape

Last year, Fiz was actually busy making arrangements to marry long-term partner Tyrone. But little did she know that Ty had grown bored of their domestic routine. With the couple having offered neighbour Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu) a place to stay, Alina soon became a babysitter for Fiz and Tyrone's daughters Hope and Ruby. And Tyrone's head was turned as he developed feelings for the younger woman.

As Tyrone bonded further with Alina, it became clear that she shared his romantic feelings - and they shared a kiss behind Fiz's back. Soon after, Tyrone and Fiz became embroiled in an emotional showdown as he confessed to his betrayal and revealed he was no longer happy with their life together. Fiz was heartbroken, and as they ended their relationship, she was further devastated when Tyrone got together with Alina and moved in with her.

There was another shock when Alina dropped the bombshell that she was pregnant, and Tyrone eventually came round to the idea of being a dad again. But daughter Hope wasn't impressed, and turned back to her fire-starting ways. This led to a hospital trip for Alina, who suffered a miscarriage. Meanwhile, Fiz had moved on with new beau Phill, which stirred up jealousy in Tyrone. This did not go unnoticed by Alina, and Ty later confessed to sharing a kiss with Fiz. Are you keeping up?

Alina left Weatherfield without telling Tyrone that she was expecting another baby (now there's a bombshell to ponder for another time!) and Fiz's romance with Phill flourished as they bought a house away from the cobbles, all while Tyrone fell deeper and deeper back in love with Fiz. There was a brief chink of hope for him when they all discovered that Phill wanted to write a book about Fiz's serial-killing husband John Stape, but things soon got back on track. Despite it being clear how he felt, Tyrone was sincere in wishing Fiz happiness and the pair have been on good terms as friends. But now, Tyrone has confessed his love for Fiz and begged her to think over his words...

What will Fiz decide after Tyrone's declaration?

Will Tyrone and Fiz get back together?

So, the question is: what will Fiz decide to do next? Spoilers for later in the week do hint at this, but might she still have a change of heart? It's obvious Fiz isn't completely over Tyrone, and their connection runs far deeper than the love they share for their girls. These two still understand each other, and it seems Tyrone simply took Fiz for granted and forgot how much she's always meant to him. But that doesn't mean Fiz can forget his cheating ways!

Phill is a lovely man (if a tad daft for ever believing she'd be happy with his quest for a John Stape tell-all!) and Fiz may want to stick with him rather than risk getting her heart broken again by Tyrone. But are Fiz and Phill really a match made in heaven? There's a solid bond between Fiz and her ex, and such a rich history too. Don't forget, she was there for Ty throughout his ordeal at the hands of abusive Kirsty (Natalie Gumede), and the couple were later dubbed the Street's modern day Jack (Bill Tarmey) and Vera Duckworth (Liz Dawn).

Will Fiz turn Tyrone down and marry Phill, or take a chance with him once again? You'll just have to tune in to Coronation Street all this week to find out!

