6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Tyrone dumps Fiz for Alina and Rita gets a blast from the past

Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) makes his choice and moves in with lover Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu) leaving Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) heartbroken and their family torn apart.

Advertisement

Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox) is reunited with an old face when Sharon Bentley (Tracie Bennett) returns, but can she trust the foster daughter who tried to con her? And Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) gets news about a liver transplant, but refuses to get his hopes up.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 19th – 23rd April 2021.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Tyrone finishes with Fiz and moves in with Alina

Tyrone reckons him and lover Alina have the perfect cover story for their clandestine liaisons when Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell) gets crossed wires and thinks her flatmate is having an affair with Lucas Kempton (Glen Wallace), old flame of Carla Connor (Alison King). As word spreads Lucas was enjoying a spot of afternoon delight at Alina’s place, Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) smells a rat as she was cutting the businessman’s barnet at the time… Angrily collaring Ty, she demands he come clean to Fiz and reveal he’s cheating on her.

That he does in a humiliatingly public showdown between the couple, brought about by Fiz wanting to know why her fella has booked a romantic getaway for him and another woman. Tyrone moves out and when recriminations fly as to who’s to blame for the breakdown of their relationship, Hope Stape (Isabella Flanagan) starts misbehaving and Fiz wonders how much more she can take. Maybe she should have a revenge fling? Turns out lovely Lucas is available.

Rita’s blast from the past

A familiar face (if you’re of a certain age, that is) returns to the cobbles this week when Rita is reunited with former foster daughter Sharon Bentley. Kindly Reet took in the tearaway teen back in the early ’80s, but the last time they saw each other was 22 years ago when she tried to fleece her for cash.

Sharon shows up unexpectedly having nominated Rita for a Golden Heart award in honour of her many years of fostering troubled kids. She’s full of remorse for leaving on bad terms and wants to make amends, but Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) and Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) are immediately suspicious and protective of their honorary mum. As Sharon fills in the blanks on her tough life, explaining she battled cancer and her marriage collapsed, Rita insists she deserves a second chance. Will she end up eating her words?

Hope for Peter

Following his dramatic collapse at the altar on his wedding day, Peter is discharged from hospital and allowed to return home, but he’s fragile and Carla must keep a close eye on him.

There’s good news when it’s confirmed Peter is now officially on a list for a liver transplant, and Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) is delighted there is a glimmer of hope at last for his beleaguered brother. Peter himself remains cautious, but surely this is cause for optimism? Unless there’s another disaster around the corner, of course. This is Peter we’re talking about…

Seb breaks Nina’s heart

It’s all going swimmingly for Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) and Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni), who are loved up to the sky after spending a romantic night together in a hotel after a goth concert. Nothing like a mosh pit to get you in the mood, eh?

Unfortunately their happiness doesn’t last, as Nina is crushed to overhear Seb mocking her unconventional goth image with workmates Ed Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges) and Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) behind her back. And to think she was just about to ask him to move in… Can Seb make it up to her, or has Nina had a lucky escape?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Advertisement

Faye Windass (Ellie Leach) is flummoxed when Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) reveals he plans to quit the police force for the sake of their relationship, knowing having a girlfriend with a criminal record will jeopardise his career prospects. She breaks it off, refusing to let him sacrifice his vocation, then heads to court to hear her fate for her assault charge. Big brother Gary Windass (Mikey North) gets an eight month non-custodial sentence for perverting the course of justice, but will Faye be heading to a prison cell?

Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain) is unimpressed to learn Corey Brent (Maximus Evans) has stayed over and is provoked into punching him when the toxic teen makes sleazy remarks about Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey). Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) later demands to know why the siblings are scrapping, and Aadi stays quiet to protect his sister from her father’s wrath. Corey will get more than a single punch if Dev discovers he’s been having sleepovers.

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.