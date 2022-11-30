Stephen (Todd Boyce) has been keeping secrets from Gail (Helen Worth) and their mum Audrey (Sue Nicholls), lying about his financial problems and hiding his involvement in Leo Thompkins's (Joe Frost) death .

Gail Rodwell got one step closer to finding out the truth about her villainous brother Stephen Reid in tonight's (Wednesday 30th November) Coronation Street .

In Corrie's latest episode, Stephen rang the owner of fast food company Six Fellas to try to get his delivery driver job back. Little did he know Gail was nearby and overheard her brother begging a mysterious listener to give him another chance, adding that his mum was very ill.

She confronted Stephen about his phone conversation, but he let her believe he was talking to some "business associates" who were angered after he'd got the timings for a meeting wrong.

He also carried on with his plan to convince Gail and the rest of his family that Audrey is drinking again. Stephen and Gail then agreed to check on their mother, with him rushing out and leaving his phone on a bench.

Elaine Jones spotted Stephen Reid in tonight's Coronation Street. ITV ITV

Later on, Stephen managed to get his job back and went out for a delivery run on his moped, but was attacked by a teen gang who tried to extort money from him. As he spotted Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) in the distance, he raced away and lost control of the moped, landing on the road.

At the hospital, the doctor told Stephen he needed some rest as he was concussed, but there were no broken bones. A concerned Elaine checked in on him as she had seen him sprawled across the street earlier that day.

Stephen Reid sprawled across the road in Coronation Street. ITV ITV

Stephen reassured her that he was fine, but was adamant not to alert Gail and Audrey. Elaine then insisted to have him over for the night to keep an eye on his concussion.

Suspicious over his elusive behaviour, she asked him what he was doing on a moped in their neighbourhood. He simply said he'd bought a new ride and got lost on his way back from his meeting in Bolton. However, his façade cracked when he realised he'd lost his phone.

The final scenes saw Adam Barlow (Samuel Robertson) getting Stephen's phone back to Gail after finding it in Victoria Gardens. As it suddenly rang, Gail answered only to find the furious Six Fellas owner on the other side, asking for his money back.

"Where are you? You owe me a moped and a phone!" he barked.

"No more chances!" he added, leaving a stunned Gail wondering what Stephen has got into.

