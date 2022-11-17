The newest Coronation Street character is expected to land on the cobbles in search of his son, who moved to Weatherfield last year and has since tried to leave his drug dealing past behind him.

Coronation Street's Jacob (Jack James Ryan) and Amy (Elle Mulvaney) are in for a shock this December with the arrival of Jacob's father Damon, played by actor Ciaran Griffiths.

However, with Damon on the scene, Jacob's new life with Amy Barlow and his job at the factory could be at risk as he desperately tries to get rid of his dad.

"But why is Jacob so intent on having nothing to do with Damon?" the soap teases. "What exactly is Damon's background and why has he suddenly appeared in Weatherfield?"

Ciaran Griffiths, who has previously appeared in Casualty, The Bay, EastEnders and Vera, said he's happy to be back in Manchester after being away in Australia for three years.

"And what better way to tie it in with a stint on the cobbles. I watched Corrie as a kid and it’s great to be back with some old friends both cast and crew," he added.

"I’m loving having the opportunity to work with some quality Northern actors whose work I have long admired, particularly on such a complex character like Damon."

Meanwhile, Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod said that it's "exciting" to have Griffiths on the show, particularly as he's playing such an "interesting" character.

"Damon is charming and likeable on the surface but we will soon see he is much more complicated than that as he goes on to have an explosive impact, both in Jacob’s life and beyond."

Griffiths may not be the only character arriving in Weatherfield, with Helen Flanagan revealing this week that she would love to return to Coronation Street as Rosie and already has a plotline in mind.

"I would come back as a mum, I think. I'd love to see her as a mum. I think that would be really interesting if that was why she went away," she said.

