The star has been known for starring as Rosie Webster since 2000. After leaving the ITV soap in 2012, Flanagan returned to the role in 2017 before departing the following year.

Helen Flanagan has said that she would love to return to Coronation Street - and she's even thought about a potential storyline for her alter ego.

But that may not be the last we've seen of Rosie, who was always on hand to deliver fun and entertainment to the show.

Speaking to the Daily Star at the ITV Palooza Awards this week, Flanagan revealed that she'd like Rosie to return to Corrie as a mother.

"I would come back as a mum I think. I'd love to see her as a mum. I think that would be really interesting if that was why she went away."

Helen Flanagan as Rosie Webster in Coronation Street. ITV

The star added that Rosie would likely hand over her child to mum Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) for all babysitting duties. "I think she would probably just leave the baby with Sally and she’d be out all the time," she said.

As for the backstory, Flanagan has that covered too. "I would love a scandalous baby daddy," she teased. "That would be really good actually. Maybe not knowing the dad, that would be really amazing."

Could Coronation Street take her up on her idea? We'd certainly love to see the actress back on our screens.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

A source previously hinted that a comeback was in the works, telling The Sun: "Helen's talking about plans to return - not this year, but maybe late next year. Bosses have made it clear they'd welcome her back and she sees the soap cast as family.

"She misses them, and playing Rosie, a lot."

Watch this space. Perhaps we'll be welcoming her back to the cobbles very soon!

As for the immediate future, though, Flanagan is rumoured to be appearing on I'm a Celebrity... All Stars, which is due to air next year.

Having first appeared on the ITV reality show back in 2012, she was voted to do several Bushtucker Trials during her stint. Flanagan's co-stars are believed to include fellow I'm a Celebrity alumni Gillian McKeith, EastEnders' Dean Gaffney and Corrie co-star Andrew Whyment.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.