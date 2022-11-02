The factory worker certainly made her mark on the cobbles but made a quick exit in the end. So, whatever happened to Linda?

With ITV3 showing Classic Coronation Street episodes regularly, fans are often reminded of various characters from the soap's past. One such former resident was Linda Baldwin (Jacqueline Pirie), who was the wife of Mike Baldwin (Johnny Briggs).

Join us as we take a nostalgic trip down memory lane and recall exactly how her story ended.

What happened to Linda Baldwin in Coronation Street?

Linda Baldwin in Coronation Street ITV

Linda arrived on-screen in 1998, starting work at Underworld and making friends with her fellow factory girls. But she began to bully her transgender colleague Hayley Cropper (Julie Hesmondhalgh), proving herself as rather nasty. This didn't stop her much older boss, Mike, from being swayed by her after his divorce from his third wife, Alma Halliwell (Amanda Barrie).

Her relationship with him secured her a promotion, and the couple got engaged. But on the same day that they became betrothed, Linda started an affair with Mike's son Mark Redman (Paul Fox). Mike discovered the truth on his wedding day to Linda, but at this point, Linda had already ended things with Mark. She lied to Mike that Mark had done all the chasing, leading to Mike disowning his son and forgiving his new wife.

But theirs was still a loveless marriage, and Mike called an end to it after Linda had another fling. However, as they attended the wedding of Linda's mum Eve Sykes (Melanie Kilburn), Linda charmed Mike with an anniversary present, and for a brief time, it looked like they might rekindle their marriage. But Mike was well aware that Linda had been playing him for a mug, as he explained to Mark when father and son were reunited once more.

Linda Baldwin in Coronation Street ITV

But Mike was reluctant to go for a divorce, especially as Linda had such a hold on him. Mark confronted Linda, and Mike hid from sight as he heard her declaring that she could "play Mike like a violin." He then told her he was divorcing her after all, warning her to pack her bags and leave. So Linda made another play for Mark, who kissed her back. After another row with Mike, Linda drove off in his car, and was never seen again!

Feared dead after the car was pulled from the River Navan, the following year it was revealed that Linda was alive and well and living in Ireland, engaged to another rich man.

