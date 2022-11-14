Glaister plays Fern Lindon on the ITV soap, who discovered a striking likeness to local resident Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove). While Fern initially offered Bernie a deal to take of advantage of their resemblance, she soon cooked up a plan to frame Bernie for stealing .

Coronation Street star Gabrielle Glaister says she would love to join EastEnders next, as her current role comes to an end.

Bernie was arrested and is awaiting a prison sentence - but this week's Coronation Street sees her attempt to prove her innocence by locating Fern. Unfortunately, Bernie finds herself kidnapped on the way to smoke out dodgy Fern!

Still, it looks like Fern will be making her exit soon, and the actress who plays her has been contemplating where she could appear next on our screens.

"I have no idea [what I’m going to do next]," says Glaister. "I’m struggling with empty nest syndrome as my son’s gone off to university, so somebody needs to give me a job!"

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Pondering this further as she spoke to TV Times, she adds: "I love doing telly and I love soaps. I’ve done Family Affairs and Emmerdale, as well as Corrie and Brookside, but I haven’t done EastEnders yet – I’d definitely consider it."

The star played Patricia Farnham in Brookside between 1990 and 1997, and has also starred in Doctors and Casualty. So, could we be seeing Glaister in the East End one day to complete her BBC soaps set? It's clear she would embrace the opportunity, as she reveals how much she enjoys her job.

"It sounds dull, but I just love working," she explains. Meanwhile, Glaister expanded on how her role in Corrie came about, after she and co-star Hazlegrove had been constantly mistaken for each other.

"It was a bit of a gamble, but I think it has really worked, and we’ve had a lovely time filming it."

Of Hazlegrove, Glaister adds: "We’d met briefly once before… but we’re firm friends now."

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.