Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) is determined to expose dodgy doppelganger Fern (Gabrielle Glaister); but can she prove her own innocence? Elsewhere, Dee Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) receives good news, and Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) comes to a huge decision about her future with Stu Carpenter (Bill Fellows). Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) has no choice but to give up on the Bistro. As for troubled youngster Hope Stape (Isabella Flanagan), she seems to be enjoying the attention gained from the book about her serial killer father John.

Extremist Griff (Michael Condron) continues to make his mark in Weatherfield next week, but he isn't banking on the sharp mind of beloved mainstay Roy Cropper (David Neilson). Unfortunately, teen Max Turner (Paddy Bever) has already been taken in by Griff. Meanwhile, Spider Nugent (Martin Hancock) is challenged by girlfriend Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor), who is unaware that he's working undercover .

7 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Griff reveals his true colours

Griff talks to Leanne and Spider in a previous Coronation Street episode.

When Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) shares her suspicions to gran Yasmeen over Griff, Toyah tells them about the recent racist gig. Max later drops off some leaflets he has made at Roy's Rolls, and Spider admires his work, hoping to dissuade him from spending time with Griff by suggesting he should use his talents elsewhere.

As the week continues, Roy, Brian Packham (Peter Gunn), Gary Windass (Mikey North) and Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) join the audience in the community centre, expecting a meeting about the environment. But when Griff begins his speech, his true agenda becomes clear. But Griff is stunned when the ever logical Roy picks apart his argument by pointing out several factual errors. The crowd applauds Roy, and Griff realises he's lost their support.

While the residents gather to discuss using the centre as a place to offer support to refugees, David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) reads Max the riot act for skipping school to mix with Griff, and instructs him to stop. Max responds by leaving to see Griff, showing the man his film of the meeting. Roy and Brain find Max's film online and are left horrified, warning David that Max needs protecting from Griff. David insists on meeting Max's new pals, but how will David react when he comes face to face with Griff?

2. Will Spider's undercover job be exposed?

Martin Hancock as Spider Nugent in Coronation Street. ITV

Ahead of the meeting, Toyah confides in Spider that she is convinced Griff is racist; but Spider must be careful not to blow his police cover. Even so, he takes the risk of trying to keep Max away from Griff, which fails. When Toyah suggests to Spider that they start saving for a flat together, she also takes the opportunity to question his friendship and ongoing work with the dodgy Griff.

What will Spider do next? He's the good guy here, ultimately hoping to catch Griff out for his criminal dealings – but Spider can't put Toyah at risk by letting her in on his secret. So will he allow her to think that he, too, holds the same beliefs as Griff? Or will Spider find a way to reassure Toyah that he's still the same person she has always known?

3. Bernie kidnapped as she tries to smoke out Fern

Bernie is kidnapped! ITV

With Bernie's police charges still hanging over her, she was pleased recently to make a breakthrough in finding Fern, who has set her up for a robbery. Fern's ex, Howard, has agreed to help her out; so he, Bernie and Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) throw a party to celebrate a fake lottery win, posting pictures online to try and reel Fern in. In the Bistro, the party is underway, and Howard later calls in to announce that Fern has been in touch and wants to meet him.

But as Bernie waits nearby, a van pulls up and a man jumps out and captures her, putting a bag over her head. Who is her kidnapper, and will Bernie make it out of this alive? As the drama continues, Howard calls at the house again, but Bernie's daughter Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) is suspicious when he states the value of the stolen jewellery, as she declares that only the thief would know the value. Is Howard guilty, and could Gemma's discovery be the key to exposing Fern?

4. Dee Dee gets a job offer

Dee Dee gets a big offer. ITV

Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) congratulates Dee Dee on clearing Stu's name, and wastes little time in offering her a job at the solicitors'. Dee Dee is happy to accept the position, depending on the salary. Knowing how vital Alya's help was in Stu's case, Dee Dee suggests that she could take her on as her legal secretary and train her up.

Yasmeen is delighted to hear about Alya's news, and encourages her to seize the opportunity and accept Dee Dee's offer. What will Alya decide? Will she choose to leave Speed Daal in favour of an exciting new career?

5. Yasmeen commits to Stu and Eliza

Yasmeen finds her future. ITV

Meanwhile, at the restaurant, Stu blames himself when the place is subjected to vandalism. He tells Yasmeen that this is just another reason for him to move out. But Yasmeen reveals that she still has feelings for Stu, adding that if they were to share a bedroom, there would be a spare room for his granddaughter Eliza Woodrow (Savannah Kunyo) to move in.

Later, Yasmeen helps a nervous Stu prepare for a visit from Eliza's social worker. Stu and Yasmeen are thrilled when they are approved as Eliza's carers, and she can move in straight away. Stu hopes to make a good impression, and when Eliza asks after mum Bridget (Beth Vyse), Stu suggests they visit her in prison together. Stu is still worried, and Yasmeen assures him he's doing well with Eliza, even as the youngster returns from the visit subdued. Will Stu be able to relax as Eliza adjusts to her new environment?

6. Debbie decides to sell up

Debbie implores the couple to sell up with her. ITV

Debbie tells partner Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) that she's only had two offers on her hotels, so he suggests that she should sell her share of the Bistro to avoid bankruptcy. Debbie agrees, and tells business partner Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) that he's got a week to make her a reasonable offer. But as Nick and his partner Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) look into their finances, they know they can only make Debbie a low offer for her half.

While they believe she won't accept it, Debbie tells Ronnie that Nick and Leanne's poxy offer is the only thing standing in between her and being declared bankrupt. Ronnie then offers to make a call for her, and Debbie is intrigued. He asks his broker friend to hunt for a fair offer for half of the Bistro, but soon Debbie informs Nick that the broker advises it's much harder to sell half a business. Debbie encourages Nick and Leanne to sell their share too. Will they agree?

7. Hope's disturbing new choice

Hope feels a bond with her killer father. ITV

Hope was initially upset when a book was published about her biological dad, John's, crimes. But she ended up secretly reading it, and next week, her behaviour steps up a gear. At school, Hope announces that she will be doing a reading and signing autographs for £1 per person. In the café, she shows pal Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) a copy of the book, saying that it's made her realise how much she has in common with her dad. Is there a more terrifying statement?

