Longtime activist Spider arrived back on the cobbles earlier this year, and was soon reunited with ex-girlfriend Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor).

There was a new development in Spider Nugent's (Martin Hancock) storyline in tonight's Coronation Street , as we saw the first hint towards his undercover case.

Recently, the couple got back together, but there was a huge dilemma for Spider when Toyah confessed her guilt over the death of husband Imran - just as viewers learned Spider was an undercover police officer!

DS Swain (Vicky Myers) instructed Spider to deliver information to incriminate Spider, but ultimately, Spider remained loyal to Toyah. As Toyah was found not guilty in court, Spider pledged to stay by her side.

But there was a key moment towards the end of tonight's instalment, when he and Toyah joined fellow activist Griff in the Rovers Return. Spider was uneasy when Toyah agreed to join in with the protests, and in a moment alone with Griff, we saw Spider ask him probing questions as he declared that he wanted to know more about something more extreme that he knew Griff was involved in.

This was the very first real hint we've seen on-screen when it comes to Spider's undercover case; and although Griff insisted he didn't know what Spider was talking about, it's been clear for weeks that Griff is not to be trusted.

As he's quizzed on his character's big storyline, actor Hancock reveals some more teasers for us - although he's limited on what he can tell us for now!

"I've got to be careful what I say now, I don't want to give away a major storyline we've got coming up! Spider is still incredibly committed; he believes in the cause. There are those who would perhaps endanger the cause..."

It's a rather cryptic clue; but the star's words do suggest that Spider is fighting to stop those who use an honourable cause for evil gain.

"Spider is there fighting for what's right in the world. He wants to do right, he wants the world to be a better place, and he wants people to be happy."

"There's a few issues in the world today which we're going to address. There's some quite nasty stuff going on, and we're going to start dipping into some of that. What he's doing is going after some really dangerous stuff."

Hancock also adds that he knows some may have expected the old Spider to be back. But he explains that the original Spider is still very much present - he's just grown up.

"There's one side where you could have been 'couldn't he have just come back and been the same old lovable, huggy...?' But he is, he's still all that; but he's also an adult and he's got issues to fight, and he's got things he needs to get done.

"He's somebody who's always been an activist, so he will actively seek to change the world for a better place."

You'll just have to keep watching to find out what Spider will do next!

