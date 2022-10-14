Several years earlier, Stu was found guilty of killing his lover, a woman called Charlie Walters - but he maintained he was innocent as he revealed his plans to prove it. When his friend Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) and her granddaughter Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) stood by Stu, newcomer Dee Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) came on board as his lawyer.

There was devastation on the cobbles tonight (14th October), as Coronation Street's Stu Carpenter (Bill Fellows) saw his daughter Bridget Woodrow (Beth Vyse) arrested after vital evidence exposed her role in the murder of a young woman.

But as Stu began to reconnect with Bridget and met his granddaughter Eliza (Savannah Kunyo), he changed his mind about bringing up the past and decided to close the case. Alya, however, had other ideas and suspected that Stu's ex-wife, Lucy (Lynda Rooke), was the true guilty party.

Alya asked Dee Dee to send off a mug used by Lucy for DNA testing, and tonight, Dee Dee revealed that thanks to this, the victim's bag had a partial match of 50 per cent Stu's DNA, and 50 per cent Lucy's.

It dawned on Alya that this meant Bridget could have killed Charlie, and Dee Dee warned her that this would soon be out of their hands as the police would be notified.

Alya's (Sair Khan, right) meddling has destroyed Stu. Left: Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King).

Little did they know that Stu had previously learned the truth, and had already decided not to act on it. He was feeling much lighter for knowing the facts, but Yasmeen was conflicted as Stu met with Bridget and brought her round to spend time together.

It wasn't long before the police arrived and took Bridget away after explaining there was new evidence that linked her to the murder. Stu was distressed and immediately assumed that Yasmeen had reported his daughter, but she denied doing so.

Bridget seemed relieved to face justice as she smiled at her father before being taken away, and Alya returned and shocked Stu by admitting that the turn of events was down to her own investigations. Stu was angry, and he walked away rather than allow himself to vent further.

At the police station, Stu saw Lucy who had also been taken into custody. He insisted that he could look after Eliza, but Lucy was scornful over the suggestion as she was taken away. Stu demanded to see Bridget, and later, he brought Eliza home with him as she revealed to Yasmeen that Bridget had asked him to care for her.

Apologising to Yasmeen for accusing her, Stu wondered if he had been too hard on a guilt-ridden Alya, who made plans to stay elsewhere for the night. Yasmeen helped Stu settle Eliza in, but she had questions about her mum.

Alone with his friend, Stu revealed that he had spent so long fantasising about hearing the truth - but now he knew everything, it was the worst thing that had ever happened to him.

Will Stu be able to stay strong in the face of such a horrifying time?

