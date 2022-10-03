Coronation Street airs shock new hint over true culprit in Stu's case

As the day began, Stu was a bag of nerves as Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) helped him prepare to meet his granddaughter, Eliza . But as the young girl arrived with her mother - Stu's daughter Bridget Woodrow (Beth Vyse) - things quickly got off to a great start.

There was a shocking new clue revealed in the fight for Stu Carpenter's (Bill Fellows) innocence over his murder conviction in tonight's Coronation Street (3rd October).

As they all got to know each other in Speed Daal, Stu gave Eliza a necklace as a gift, explaining that he had originally bought it for Bridget when she was younger. Stu was overjoyed as he proclaimed this the "best day ever" - but their day was rudely interrupted by Stu's ex-wife Lucy (Lynda Rooke).

Lucy arrived to demand that Bridget and Eliza leave immediately, adding that someone had seen them getting off the tram and tipped her off.

But, having just met with Stu's new lawyer Dee Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown), who revealed that Stu's DNA was not on any of the victim's belongings, Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) was instantly suspicious over Lucy and Bridget's shifty behaviour.

There was now a chance to prove Stu's innocence if they could get the evidence re-tested; but Alya began to suspect that Lucy was involved in the murder when Bridget asked her mum how she could be so hard-faced "after everything".

As Bridget, Lucy and Eliza left, Alya followed them to ask what she meant. But Bridget dismissed her words, while Lucy demanded that Alya left them alone. But Alya suggested that Lucy had something to hide.

As Alya filled Dee Dee in on her suspicion that Bridget may be covering for her mother, Dee Dee replied that the theory could be proven - or disproved - by the new DNA tests. But Yasmeen was concerned about their lack of funds.

However, she soon decided to ask Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) if he could lend them the money. But Stu interrupted, stopping the idea in its tracks just as a secretly cash-strapped Stephen was politely declining anyway.

Later, Stu told Yasmeen and Alya that he would rather drop his case to avoid causing his family any further pain. But little did he know that an incriminating conversation was taking place elsewhere.

As Lucy told Bridget she needed to ensure there were no more mistakes, Bridget said she felt that Stu had suffered enough. But Lucy said she was not prepared to spend the rest of her life in prison.

Could Lucy be Charlie's true killer, having let Stu take the fall all those years ago?

