7 Coronation Street spoilers next week: Stu's case gets a new lead

Also, James Bailey (Nathan Graham) leaves Weatherfield as his loved ones wave him off; and Aaron Sandford's (James Craven) torment causes an outburst that shocks Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) and Paul Foreman (Peter Ash).

Elsewhere, Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) is convinced that newcomer Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger) is plotting against her.

Ken Barlow (William Roache) reveals his feelings for Wendy Papadopoulos (Roberta Kerr), and Max Turner (Paddy Bever) is tormented by his classmates. And is Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) relying on Aggie Bailey (Lorna Laidlaw) far too much?

Read on for all you need to know on Coronation Street from 3rd - 7th October 2022.

7 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Alya chases a shocking lead for Stu

Alya gets an idea as Stu connects with his family. (ITV) ITV

Stu is nervous as he prepares to meet his granddaughter Eliza for the very first time at Speed Daal, but all goes well during their first meeting. But as his ex-wife Lucy (Lynda Rooke) arrives, the mood changes as she insists that daughter Bridget (Beth Vyse) and Eliza must leave the restaurant. Stu is devastated to watch them go; but at the same time, lawyer Dee Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) is still trying to prove Stu is not guilty of murder.

She tells Alya that there was no trace of Stu's DNA on victim Charlie's bag, but that it will be expensive to get the evidence re-tested. Alya spots Bridget and Lucy leaving, and accuses a flustered Lucy of hiding vital information on Stu's case - she's certain the woman knows more than she is letting on. Alya vows to find the funds for a new DNA test, but Stu tells Yasmeen and Alya that he no longer wants to pursue the case.

However, Alya is determined not to give up as she fails to update Dee Dee, who has got the cash for the new test. Eliza later turns up at Speed Daal, and as Stu calls Bridget, she and Lucy arrive and Alya spots an opportunity as she invites them to stay for tea. Alya approaches Dee Dee with a mug used by Lucy, and insists they have it tested. Dee Dee discovers that Alya lied to her, but she hears her out and agrees to send the cup off for DNA testing in case Stu has a change of heart. Will they find out that Lucy is involved in the murder?

2. James bids farewell

The Baileys say goodbye as James exits. (ITV) ITV

After James suffered a heart attack, his football career was left in tatters when his manager cancelled his contract. But he began to realise he had a passion for teaching the sport, and next week James is told by his uncle Ronnie (Vinta Morgan) that there is a youth centre in Lewisham that needs a football coach.

James is keen, knowing it's close to where boyfriend Danny Tomlinson (Dylan Brady) lives. Soon he has secured the job, but it means leaving straight away. James breaks the news to his loved ones, and it's not long before Aggie, Ed (Trevor Michael Georges), Dee Dee and Michael (Ryan Russell) must bid an emotional farewell to James as he starts a new adventure.

3. The arrival of Aaron's father leads to violence

Aaron lashes out. (ITV) ITV

Aaron tells girlfriend Summer that he confiscated his abusive dad's wallet to stop him buying alcohol, and finds a bag of cannabis inside. Before long, the pair have tried out the goods, and Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) and Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) find a giggly Summer and Aaron high on freshly baked weed brownies. Billy is appalled and sends them off to hide as the bishop is due to visit, but when the bishop reaches for a brownie, are things about to get worse? Whatever happens there, the answer is yes, as Aaron's father causes trouble.

The man arrives at the garage the next day in a drunken state, and he threatens his son over the stolen cash and weed. Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) sends him packing, but Summer later meets up with Aaron to find that he was badly beaten by his dad when he got home.

Meanwhile, a protective Paul hears about the drugs and gives Aaron a piece of his mind over leading Summer astray; but when Paul grabs his injured arm, Aaron winces in pain and lashes out. Summer is shocked as Aaron punches Paul, and the latter announces he's calling the police, But as Aaron reveals the extent of his dad's abuse to Billy, Billy heads out to stop Paul from reporting the lad. Will he reach him in time?

4. Jenny is suspicious of Glenda

Glenda revels in her role as host. (ITV) ITV

Glenda arrives at the Rovers all dressed up to host the pub quiz, but she is furious when Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) explains that landlady Jenny is feeling better and will now take over hosting duties. When Jenny later slips and twists her ankle on the floor which has been freshly mopped by Glenda, Daisy insists on taking her to A&E.

Glenda is thrilled to be able to take charge of the event; and Jenny returns under strict instructions to rest her sprained ankle. But Jenny is put out to hear how well Glenda's quiz night went in her absence, and she tells Daisy she thinks that Glenda engineered her accident so she could be in the spotlight. Is she right about Glenda, or is the bubbly barmaid totally harmless?

5. Ken's feelings for Wendy are reignited

Ken shocks Wendy. (ITV) ITV

As Ken works hard in his role to look over the script for the local play, Brian Packham (Peter Gunn) accuses him of bigging up Wendy's part because he fancies her. Ken denies this, but it seems that Brian has hit a nerve. Later, Ken is warned by Brian that Mary is on the verge of quitting the play; and Ken is so keen to stop the claims of bias that he asks Nigel to work with Wendy on her monologue, leaving her disappointed.

Nigel then confides in Ken that he wants to ask Wendy out, and Ken encourages him. But Wendy is confused to learn that Ken instigated this and demands answers. Ken's response leads to a shock for Wendy - but she eventually tells him she shares his feelings and wants to be his companion. As a result, Wendy decides to give up her leading role in the play. Will she and Ken enjoy some happiness?

6. Max is targeted by bullies

Max is tormented by bullies. (ITV) ITV

When Max asks to be picked up from school instead of getting the bus home, dad David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) is bemused. In the Freshco car park, Max is accosted by Blake and Chris who steal his lunch and break his phone before throwing water all over him. The boys even film Max's humiliation as he fights back tears. Later, a dishevelled Max returns home, upset that David failed to collect him, which left him at the mercy of his bullies.

As the week continues, David and Shona (Julia Goulding) are delighted with Max's glowing school report at the Pupil Referral Unit, and plan to ask Weatherfield High if they will take him back. Meanwhile, Max chats to Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) in a bid to avoid Blake and Chris. But he's forced to accept Maria's invitation to join her in meeting a teenage refugee. Max later reveals that he got on well with the refugee, Daryan, and an impressed Shona tells Max they will try to get him back into his old school. Will they succeed, and can Max escape his bullies?

7. Tim continues to rely on Aggie

Tim surprises Sally - with Aggie's help. (ITV) ITV

When Tim remembers that his wedding anniversary is coming up, he accepts Aggie's offer to go shopping with him so he doesn't end up buying a terrible gift for wife Sally (Sally Dynevor). But when Ed asks where she's been, Aggie lies that she had lunch with a girlfriend. The following day, Tim pranks Sally that he's forgotten their special day, but this backfires when Sally leaves in a huff.

Tim apologises for his ruse and presents her with a beautiful necklace for their anniversary. Sally is pleased and decorates the house as she cooks Tim a romantic meal, and Tim later gives Aggie a necklace to thank her for her help. When Dee Dee admires the jewellery, though, Aggie feels guilty. With both Aggie and Tim continuously keeping quiet about spending time together, could this mean the pair are developing feelings for each other? Let's hope not - it would be a huge misfire to split him from Sally!

