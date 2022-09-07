James was persuaded to step in when the Rovers's charity football team found themselves short of a player after Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) stormed off due to a misunderstanding.

There were distressing scenes for the Baileys in tonight's Coronation Street (7th September), when talented footballer James's (Nathan Graham) heart stopped and he collapsed on the pitch .

Fellow players including Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) and Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) were thrilled that James was joining them, and the match was well underway when everything came to a sudden stop. James fell to the ground as dad Ed (Trevor Michael Georges) and brother Michael (Ryan Russell) rushed to his side.

James collapsed during a football match. ITV

While Ed called an ambulance, Michael stepped in to give James CPR - but their mum Aggie (Lorna Laidlaw) was notably absent. On the way to the match, Aggie had spotted a downbeat Tim who mistakenly believed that pal Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) had been gossiping about his intimacy issues.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The nurse invited Tim for a brew and a chat, with no idea that her son was in the midst of a shocking emergency. As Aggie admitted to Tim that she wasn't really a football fan, despite being the mother of a professional player, James was being taken to hospital.

Eventually, she heard what had happened, with Ed quizzing her on where she had been as the devastated woman's heart sank over the situation. Doctors were still doing tests on James, with the only news so far being that his heart had stopped and that Michael's quick thinking had saved his life.

More like this

He had since regained consciousness and Aggie was able to see her son. James was terrified and his mum tried to reassure him, but there was more upsetting news when a doctor arrived to explain that James may not be able to continue playing football in the future.

Will the medical team find out what caused his heart to stop? And will James really have to give up his dream career?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.