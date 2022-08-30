7 Coronation Street spoilers next week: James suffers a heart attack

Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) will be challenged by ex-wife Gabrielle over his behaviour, but can he cover his tracks? Stu Carpenter (Bill Fellows) will find himself harassed thanks to his past; while young Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) is having problems trying to fit in with those his own age. Elsewhere, can teenage bride-to-be Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) convince those close to her to approve of her future plans?

There's lots of drama on the way on the cobbles, as star footballer James Bailey (Nathan Graham) suffers a shocking health emergency during a charity match. Will he be okay? Also, Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor) is embroiled in yet more trouble as she makes a new decision about Spider Nugent (Martin Hancock) . And Spider's activist associate Griff makes quite an impression on Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne), who is still smarting from recent injustices.

Here's a look at what to expect on Coronation Street from 5th - 9th September 2022.

1. James has a cardiac arrest on the pitch

James learns shocking news. (ITV) ITV

As the Rovers' charity football match kicks off, pro player James is forced to step in when Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) storms out, wrongly thinking that his ongoing issue has been disclosed. James's mum Aggie Bailey (Lorna Laidlaw) isn't present as she invites a glum Tim for a brew – but in nurse Aggie's absence, James collapses on the pitch with a heart attack. It's left to his brother Michael (Ryan Russell) to perform CPR on James as Ed calls frantically for an ambulance.

At the hospital, James is informed he has a condition called cardiomyopathy and he needs surgery to be fitted with a device to prevent further cardiac arrests. Aggie breaks down as her son is wheeled away to theatre, but what does this mean for James's future?

2. Toyah makes a big decision after more trouble

Is love in the air? (ITV) ITV

Toyah once again warns Carla Barlow (Alison King) about taking a closer look at Nadeem's business practices as they explain about the protest. Carla later tells Nadeem their deal is off, and the police arrive to stop the protest. But as officer Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) tries to get people to leave, Griff has no intention of complying and hurls a bottle which hits Craig over the head! Spider is left horrified as Toyah is also caught up in the chaos, and there's worse to come for her.

Imran's mum Saira Habeeb (Kim Vithana) arrives later in the week, and once again accuses her of murdering him – this time suggesting that Toyah did so to be with her new boyfriend. Toyah denies this, and Griff steps in when Saira refuses to back down. Griff suggests they let Saira's car tyres down before offering to torch it instead, but Spider advises Toyah to leave it as her trial looms. Spider begs her to cut ties with Griff, revealing he loves her and his marriage is over. The pair kiss on the balcony as they agree to keep their renewed romance a secret – well, you're already smooching out in the open guys! Naturally, it's not long before Saira spots them – what will she do next?

3. Carla fears Griff is a bad influence on Peter

Carla offers a warning. (ITV) ITV

After the protest, Griff lies that he wasn't the person who threw the bottle, saying that he doesn't condone violence. Carla isn't convinced, and is rattled when she sees the man lecturing her husband Peter on his conspiracy theory on big pharma companies. Could this be the start of a worrying new friendship for Peter?

Carla makes it clear that she disapproves of Peter getting involved with Griff, but how will he react? Remember, Peter is still angry over his discovery that surgeon Thorne rushed through his liver transplant last year – so could he be an easy target for someone like Griff who seems to have an agenda over what he sees as injustices of the world?

4. Stephen is threatened by his ex

Is Stephen set to be caught out? (ITV) ITV

Stephen has been coercing niece Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) over her involvement in the factory for his own gain; but just as she explains that she has a meeting with potential investors, Stephen is shaken by an unexpected visitor. It's Gabrielle, who demands he pay back the 200,000 Euros he stole from her company or she'll report him to the police!

Stephen finds the trust fund papers and begins practising mum Audrey Roberts' (Sue Nicholls) signature, intent on committing forgery to access the funds. But when Audrey arrives, has she caught him in the act? What will deceitful Stephen do next to placate Gabrielle?

5. Stu is targeted

Stu is targeted. (ITV) ITV

As Zeedan Nazir (Qasim Akhtar) looks over the empty bookings diary at Speed Daal, he worries that Stu's reputation as a murderer is destroying the business. Of course, fans know that Stu has protested his innocence – and Zeedan and his family are standing by Stu. But things soon take another nasty turn for the man.

On his way home, Stu is harassed by two lads in the street who brand him a killer. Later, Roy Cropper (David Neilson) tells Zeedan about the attack on Stu. Is Stu going to face more of the same now that his past has been exposed publicly? Can he prove he didn't murder Charlie, and how will Zeedan deal with the restaurant's problems?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

6. Sam struggles to fit in

Sam tries to fit in. (ITV) ITV

As Sam does a class presentation about chess, another boy called Owen tells him how much he enjoyed it. But Sam fails to recognise that Owen is being sarcastic as he offers to teach him the game. Sam sets up for chess at the café, oblivious over the fact that Owen has no intention of showing up. Pal Hope Stape (Isabella Flanagan) suggests that Sam pretends he loves gaming, so he invites Jack Webster (Kyran Bowes) and Liam Connor over after school.

But when Sam comments that the computer game is pointless and requires no skill, the boys look at him in disbelief. It's clear that Sam is struggling as he tries to chat with them – but when they question him over his letter-writing, he changes the subject. Sam ends up continuing to impress as he attends Jalena's party in a football top, but Jalena tells him she doesn't like football and was hoping they could meet up for chess. Sam's gutted when she explains she's now invited someone else; but will he learn that the best thing is to be himself? And who has he been writing to?

7. Will Kelly get her way?

Kelly wants to marry Aadi. (ITV) ITv

Kelly tries to keep the peace between stepbrothers Jake Windass as Liam Connor as they fight over the Xbox, and offers up her laptop instead. But the boys soon spot that she has been researching Gretna Green for her wedding to Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain).

Kelly is quick to avoid their questions, but as Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) hears about it, she tells husband Gary Windass (Mikey North) they need to stop Kelly's plan. Gary warns her that they could drive Kelly away if they stand in her way – so will they decide to stand by her instead?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.