Coronation Street's Stu vows to fight historic conviction over murder

Viewers have learned that Stu served nearly three decades in prison for the murder of a young woman called Charlie , who Stu had an affair with while married to Lucy (Lynda Rooke), the mother of his daughter Bridget.

But Stu claimed he was innocent, and that a detective coerced his confession all those years ago to secure a conviction. Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) had grown close to Stu, and the revelations of his past left her traumatised.

While Stu was arrested and back behind bars after Yasmeen was spooked by him at the house, her grandchildren Alya (Sair Khan) and Zeedan Nazir (Qasim Akhtar) did some digging and found evidence to back up Stu's story. They visited Stu and later spoke to his old solicitor, who was adamant that Stu was no killer.

As Coronation Street continued tonight, Yasmeen was still torn over just how close she wanted to get to Stu. She was woken by nightmares of her abusive late husband Geoff (Ian Bartholomew), with the terrifying visions even morphing into Stu himself.

Shaken, Yasmeen didn't know what to do, but Alya and Zeedan encouraged her to think carefully and try not to link Geoff's deeds to Stu. And later, as Stu was released, he was surprised to find Yasmeen outside waiting for him.

Yasmeen decided to support Stu in his desire to overturn his conviction ITV

In Victoria Gardens, Yasmeen confirmed that she now believed Stu, but that she couldn't offer him anything more than friendship. As they discussed his intentions to overturn his conviction, Yasmeen convinced him to go and speak to his daughter to explain what he wanted to do.

At Bridget's house, the door was answered by a young girl who Stu instantly realised must be his grandchild. Just as it looked like he would introduce himself to her, Bridget approached and shut the door on him.

But as he waited outside, she joined him and urged him to say what he needed and go. Emotions ran high as Bridget listened to her father, who revealed he had made a number of big mistakes but murder certainly wasn't one of them. It seemed that Bridget was close to believing his words, but Lucy arrived and asked to speak to him alone.

She ordered him to leave their daughter alone, understandably insisting that he had no idea of the impact on Bridget since his arrest. Stu told Lucy that she shouldn't interfere, and she agreed not to as long as he dropped his case.

Back on the cobbles, Stu had made amends with friend Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson), who backed him up when Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) and Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) warned him away from Yasmeen. Both they and Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) wanted Stu to stay away from their daughters.

Stu updated Yasmeen and her family on Lucy's ultimatum, before adding that he wanted his granddaughter, Eliza, to know that her grandfather wasn't a killer - he was still going to fight.

As the locals watched on, Yasmeen was defiant as she instructed Stu to bring his bags inside; he was staying with her.

But can Stu really be exonerated over a murder that happened so long ago?

