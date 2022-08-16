7 Coronation Street spoilers next week: Stu is offered a new lifeline

Elsewhere, Aaron (James Craven) grows more worried about girlfriend Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby); while Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) gets herself into fresh trouble. Young Dylan Wilson (Liam Mccheyne) is about to depart once more, or is he? And Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) is still having issues with his roof repair...

Stu Carpenter (Bill Fellows) is back on the cobbles next week after another spell behind bars and he receives a very mixed reception – but Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) has had a change of heart. Meanwhile, what starts as a scam for Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain) and Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) turns into much more – until an accident occurs! And just what game is Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) playing as he uses niece Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) to get what he wants?

Here's all you can expect in Coronation Street from 22nd - 26th August 2022.

7 Coronation spoilers for next week

1. Stu faces opposition as he returns

Stu is offered help from Alya and family. ITV

With Alya (Sair Khan) and Zeedan Nazir (Qasim Akhtar) now on board helping Stu, the pair sort through his case files and find Stu's original interview tapes. Solicitor Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) points out that Stu was questioned by police for over 10 hours, which is against the rules – and there's also a tape missing. Alya then visits Stu in prison following his recent arrest for breach of the peace.

They are interrupted by Alya's gran Yasmeen, who has arrived to hear Stu's side of the story over the murder of a young woman called Charlie. Left alone, Stu tells Yasmeen the whole story of his affair with Charlie. Yasmeen later tells Alya and Zeedan that Stu wants them to talk to his solicitor, who eventually confirms that Stu was coerced into confessing to murder. Alya persuades Yasmeen to let Stu move back in, and when he's released, Stu is shocked to see Yasmeen waiting for him. She tells him she believes he's innocent, but urges him to talk to his daughter Bridget about his intentions. How will Bridget react when Stu heads to see her again?

As he returns to the Street, Stu is met with hostility by Bernie, Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) and Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine), but he makes amends with pal Kelly who explains to Tim that Stu is back living at the Nazirs' and wants to prove his innocence. Tim and Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) beg Yasmeen to reconsider, and Stu offers to leave – but she points out this will make him look guilty. Will Stu win people over, and can he really prove he didn't murder Charlie?

2. Kelly and Aadi's romance leads to chaos

Kelly and Aadi share a sweet first kiss. ITV

When Ellie from the Gazette leaves some leaflets at the Bistro to promote a 'Win a Dream Wedding' competition, Kelly pretends that she and Aadi are planning their own big day. Kelly tells Aadi they won't really get wed, just enjoy the free holiday. To qualify, they must take part in a Mr and Mrs quiz, so the pair ask each other probing questions. They each admit they have never had a sexual relationship, and Aadi leans in for a kiss. After this first encounter, Aadi presents Kelly with his mum's engagement ring, leaving her smitten!

Later in the week, they meet Ellie for the real quiz, but they fail to answer anything correctly. But when Aadi says he and Kelly belong together, Ellie decides that readers will love the couple. Aadi's sister Asha (Tanisha Gorey) spots Kelly's ring while dad Dev gifts Aadi with a car when he passes his driving test. Asha confronts Aadi over their mum's ring and he assures her the engagement is fake – but Kelly overhears and, hurt, throws the ring back at Aadi and hops straight into his new car. Aadi borrows Asha's old bike to chase after Kelly, but he finds she has crashed into a bollard. Is Kelly okay?

3. Stephen manipulates niece Sarah

What is he up to? ITV

With Carla Barlow (Alison King) frustrated over struggling to secure a fabric order, Stephen jumps in to tell Sarah that she is clearly the business brains of the factory. He adds that she should consider buying Carla out of her share. Later, Stephen says she managed to source the fabric at a very good price and Sarah reveals her business ideas to her uncle, asking him to help her convince Carla that she knows what she's doing.

Sarah also pressures Carla to hire Stephen as a consultant, but Carla confides her concerns in husband Peter (Chris Gascoyne) and father-in-law Ken (William Roache). Ken tells her he thinks Stephen is an honourable man, so Carla agrees to hire him. Meanwhile, Stephen advises Sarah to take out a loan so she can expand the business herself. But with his own money woes becoming apparent, it feels like Stephen has an ulterior motive here...

4. Aaron is concerned over Summer's lies

Summer is still taking risks with her health. ITV

Irresponsible Summer goes to a diabetic check-up with her nurse who suggests using a flash monitor. Aaron joins Summer and agrees that she should give this a try, but Summer lies to Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) that she doesn't qualify for the monitor. Witnessing her fibbing, Aaron urges Billy to contact the hospital.

As the week continues, Billy and Summer head to the Bistro for Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) and Gemma Winter's (Dolly-Rose Campbell) birthday, and Summer senses Aaron staring at her. He tells her he wasn't checking up on her, and Summer decides to make it up to him for missing out on their holiday. As a result, she books a romantic night at Chariot Square Hotel. But how long before Summer's neglect over her diabetes causes more drama?

5. More mischief for Bernie

Bernie has been up to no good again. ITV

With Bernie short of cash, she asks boss Dev for more shifts at the kebab shop, but he's already sorted the rota so she's out of luck. Bernie arrives late for Paul and Gemma's celebratory meal, and Gemma realises her mum's dilemma. She assures Bernie that Joseph's other gran, Linda Hancock (Jacqueline Leonard), has transferred money over for his school uniform. But Bernie is still in need of more work and asks Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) if there are any pub shifts.

Daisy says no, but Dev offers Bernie a cleaning job and she's thrilled to accept. Bernie then embarks on a shopping spree to buy Joseph's uniform and returns with a posh blazer for herself. When Bernie admits that the blazer was given to her in error, Gemma and Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) urge her to take it back to the shop. But then a woman called Fern arrives, claiming that Bernie has stolen her jacket. What will she do now?

6. Will Dylan be heading home?

Dylan has news. ITV

Having been staying on the cobbles to visit his dad Sean Tully (Antony Cotton), Dylan is about to leave again and Sean offers to organise a farewell dinner. But when his dad has to work instead, newcomer Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger) has an idea to cheer him up. When he arrives at the Bistro, Sean finds that Glenda and Mary Taylor (Patti Clare) have invited footballer James Bailey (Nathan Graham) to Dylan's party.

James suggests they have a kickabout before dinner, and Dylan admits to him that he doesn't want to go home as he would much rather live in Weatherfield. With mum Violet living far away, will Dylan be retuning to her, or will he open up to his dad so the co-parents can come to a new arrangement? Could we be seeing Dylan as a more permanent character?

7. Steve's roof saga continues

Steve despairs over his roof trouble. ITV

When Ed Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges) and Paul arrive to start work on Steve's roof, Steve reveals that original builder Arnie has promised to do the job after all. But as he leaves one of several messages for Arnie querying his whereabouts, the scaffolder turns up to remove the hired scaffolding. The scaffolder says he'll need an extra £500 to leave it up on the roof.

Steve ends up going to see Ed and pleading with him to fix the roof, but will Ed agree? Has Steve now been scammed over and over again? We'd say so!

