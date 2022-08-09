Cobbles veteran Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) makes a startling admission to her close friends next week, following weeks of secrecy round her family . Meanwhile, her son Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) continues to be secretive too, and viewers are set to learn more about what he's up to. Elsewhere, Zeedan Nazir (Qasim Akhtar) wants to help Stu Carpenter (Bill Fellows) following recent revelations about the character.

Aaron (James Craven) confides the source of his injuries to girlfriend Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby), before the latter takes yet another big risk with her health and has a medical emergency. Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) worries for sister Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor) as she spends more and more time in the company of ex Spider Nugent (Martin Hancock), while Craig Tinker's (Colson Smith) relationship with Faye Windass (Ellie Leach) is heading for disaster.

Here's everything you need to know about Coronation Street from 15th – 19th August 2022.

7 Coronation Street spoilers for next week

1. Audrey's shocking confession

Audrey stuns her friends. ITV

Audrey delivers a distressing bombshell during afternoon tea with friends Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox) and Ken Barlow (William Roache). As they are joined by Claudia Colby (Rula Lenska) and Charles who are in the midst of a row. Later, the group comfort Claudia and Rita remembers it was Audrey's birthday recently. When Audrey announces, out of the blue, that she tried to kill herself a few weeks ago, there is a stunned silence until a waiter interrupts with a cake and a rendition of Happy Birthday. How will everyone react?

As the week continues, Audrey tells her loved ones that she plans to give the salon a total makeover, no expense spared. But when Stephen tells Ken and Rita the news, he senses that they know more than they are letting on. He questions his mother, but Audrey lies that she had a minor health scare. As Stephen suggests it's a good time for her to sign the trust fund paperwork, Audrey says she's in no rush. Is she as okay as she makes out, and will she seek help after trying to end her life?

2. Stephen is lying to his family

Stephen is after money. ITV

After his unsuccessful attempt to get Audrey to sign over her money, Stephen keeps up a pretence as he helps out at the factory office. Niece Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) decides to call Stephen's web designer, Lorenzo, when Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) suggests that Underworld's website needs an update. But Stephen puts her off by offering to do it himself. Later, Sarah reveals she phoned Lorenzo after all, only to learn that he's owed six months' wages.

Stephen lies that he withheld Lorenzo's wages because he caught him embezzling money from the company. Stephen works with young great-nephew Max Turner (Paddy Bever) on the website and Sarah is impressed. But how long will it be before Stephen's fibs are uncovered, as he's clearly no longer as wealthy as he says he is?

3. Zeedan is on a mission

Zeedan and Alya try to help Stu. ITV

When Zeedan hears from Craig that the detective Stu accused of persecution took early retirement under false pretences, he asks him to find out more. Zeedan and his gran, Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) receive letters from incarcerated Stu, who begs them to visit him. But while Yasmeen rips them up and throws them away, Zeedan continues to try and dig deeper into Stu's story that he didn't kill the young girl. Craig reveals that Stu could be released from prison soon, and Zeedan heads to see him. Stu tells Zeedan about his case files, planning to prove his innocence.

So Zeedan talks to solicitor Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) to request Stu's files – but Yasmeen is not happy when Adam reveals he's put in for the request. Poor Yasmeen suffers a panic attack when she delivers a speech on domestic abuse to her fundraiser guests, and when she later confronts Zeedan over his betrayal, Stu calls him. He begs to speak to Yasmeen, who ends the call straight away.

Zeedan doesn't give up and meets with Adam, who explains that accessing Stu's case files will cost £1,200. Zeedan asks sister Alya (Sair Khan) to help so they can split the fees between them, and Alya agrees. The pair pay Adam so they can see the files – but are they doing the right thing? What will they learn?

4. Aaron reveals a secret

Aaron reveals his secret. ITV

When Summer calls to see Aaron at the garage, she finds him with a fat lip and he hurries away. When she catches up with him, he snaps at her. But later Aaron apologises to Summer, revealing what's behind his behaviour and his awful injuries. His dad is an alcoholic who has been physically abusing him, although Aaron describes him as occasionally lashing out.

It's clear that Aaron is a vulnerable young man, but will he be able to escape from the horrific home life? Might we eventually be introduced to his father and be able to see for ourselves what he has to deal with? Wherever this storyline is going, it's starting to sound like being with Summer might not be the best thing for him right now...

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

5. Summer collapses yet again!

Summer collapses again! ITV

Summer's A Level results are a mixed bag as she gets A*s in French and Maths, but a fail for English after being disqualified for cheating. When Aaron arrives to collect her for their holiday, Summer collapses once more, panicking poor Aaron. When she wakes up, she tells him that she accidentally forgot to take her insulin. The pair are later heading home from the tram station as they bump into Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce), and they explain that they've missed their flight.

At the flat, Aaron looks through Summer's bag and is left shocked by what he finds. But what discovery has he made? With both teens caught up in their own respective issues, are they as good together as they first appeared to be?

6. Leanne worries about Toyah

Toyah and Spider meet with Griff. ITV

When protester Griff introduces himself to Toyah, Spider is uneasy as she invites herself along to their demo. After the protest, Spider tries to persuade Toyah to steer clear of Griff, as he is a loose cannon and she could put her bail at risk. Although it seems that Spider is genuinely trying to look out for Toyah, we know he's definitely hiding something.

And Leanne is angry as she warns Spider about leading her sister astray. As she predicts that Toyah is heading for disaster, are her instincts correct? And will we ever find out what Spider is really up to? That seems a certainty – this is soapland, after all!

7. Are Faye and Craig over?

The couple have an almighty clash. ITV

Craig causes more conflict as he tries to take the pressure off Faye, who is dealing with her early menopause diagnosis. He asks Carla Barlow (Alison King) not to put Faye under any stress at work, and Faye is furious with him for humiliating her in front of her boss. Craig tells her he's sorry, but when he gives her a special nightie to keep her cool at night, Faye is upset.

Craig offers to move to his mum's and she tells him to do what he likes, so Craig starts packing. Faye is left distressed as the week continues when she sees Craig larking about with his colleague, Jess; hurt that he seems to be happy and carefree. At the Rovers after a successful day at the factory, Faye makes a pass at Michael – what will he do? Is it really all over between Faye and Craig?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.