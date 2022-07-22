There was a fresh twist in Audrey Roberts' (Sue Nicholls) sad storyline in tonight's Coronation Street (22nd July), as the matriarch ended her birthday back in hospital.

Audrey has been drinking excessively for some time, much to the worry of daughter Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth). She repeatedly asserted that she didn't have a problem; but when a drunken fall left her trapped and injured, she eventually conceded that she needed to cut down on the wine.

She was thrilled recently when son Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) arrived from Italy - but thanks to the selfishness of Audrey's grandchildren David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) and Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien), who were a little too interested in their inheritance, Stephen felt it was best to head abroad again.

Tonight, in a bid to make things up to her, the Platts arranged a special birthday meal at the Bistro and Sarah explained that she had phoned Stephen and invited him back to Weatherfield. Then David and the clan led Audrey to her old salon and revealed that they were renting it out so she could run the place again. Audrey thanked them, but it was clear to viewers that she wasn't happy.

Later, when everyone had returned home, Gail checked on her mum with a call, expressing concern that she didn't seem quite herself. Audrey assured her that she simply needed some rest, but left out a crucial detail - she was now in a hospital bed.

But what happened to her in the time since the family gathering and that final scene?

Why is Audrey in hospital in Coronation Street?

Audrey was underwhelmed with her birthday surprise. (ITV)

Viewers saw Audrey approached by a doctor, who talked to her about the cause of her hospital admission - she had taken too many sleeping pills. Audrey explained that it was just an accident due to having one too many drinks. But he countered this by adding that the amount of tablets in her system suggested she had taken them deliberately.

The doctor also asked about her next of kin, but Audrey lied that she didn't have any family, and reiterated this all being a silly mistake. Remaining persistent, he said he would arrange for a psychiatric liaison officer to speak with her, leaving Audrey to worry over this latest development. But what does this all mean? Should we be worried about the beloved character?

What is wrong with Audrey after worrying overdose?

Sue Nicholls as Audrey Roberts in Coronation Street (ITV)

After hanging up from her phone call with an oblivious Gail, Audrey looked frail and fragile in her hospital bed. She was visibly distressed, leaving us to wonder exactly what's going on. Could she be severely depressed, to the point where she intended to take her own life? It certainly seems possible, but if that's the case, did she thankfully have second thoughts and call the emergency services, or did someone else raise the alarm?

Or might Audrey be hiding another sad secret? Could she be suffering from a terminal illness which led her down this harrowing path? Of course, we note that there was no mention of this on-screen during that brief medical chat; but there could still be something life-changing going on that we don't yet know about. If Audrey is seriously ill, Coronation Street could well have left out any reference to the subject until later.

Whatever Audrey is hiding, her demeanour indicates that this wasn't a mere accident. So will she open up to her loved ones, who have no idea of the magnitude of her situation? We hope she can reach out for the help that she desperately needs.

Actress Sue Nicholls recently opened up about Audrey's story, saying that the arguments over her will have had a big impact.

"She is going to continue to struggle," she explained. "The family are fighting over her will, which gives her a real sense of her own mortality and that is not a nice thing to have to think about.

"There is a lot more to come in this storyline and I really hope it will resonate and make people have a chat about their own circumstances."

The Samaritans are available 24/7 if you need to talk. You can contact them for free by calling 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or head to the website to find your nearest branch.

