As the week began, a determined Audrey continued to drink as much wine as she wanted, much to the concern of her daughter Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth). Tonight, Audrey headed back to the Rovers for her first alcoholic beverage of the day, and was found by Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox).

Rita encouraged Audrey to return to work at the barbers, and Audrey headed over and announced she was starting work immediately.

Audrey has been worrying Gail for some time

Grandson David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) was horrified as Audrey proceeded to keep drinking while cutting Ryan Connor's (Ryan Prescott) hair, and later told her she reeked of booze and should go home. Audrey was unimpressed; but as she turned around, she ended up tripping over the abandoned Thai elephant!

This led to Audrey angrily blaming young employee Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson), who she promptly sacked. When David protested, she fired him too; and as Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) arrived to find Audrey drunkenly playing table football with Ryan, she also tried to send the older woman home. Audrey responded by sacking her as well - that's quite the hat trick!

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Gail headed to the salon to try and appease her mother, and it seemed like they were making progress - until her attempt to curb Audrey's alcohol intake led to yet another argument.

Audrey harshly accused Gail of eyeing up her money, and exclaimed she was going back to her own house. A hurt Gail despaired as she confided in daughter Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien).

Back at the salon, Audrey's intoxicated state led to her stumbling into the motorbike, which fell on top of her and left her injured and crying out for help.

As distressing as that cliffhanger was, it was great to see star Nicholls, who has played Audrey for 43 years, in the spotlight.

But with Audrey unable to free herself, will she be okay? And if she survives her situation, will she finally face up to the fact that she needs to cut down on her drinking, or remain distant from Gail as she resents her interference?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.