Jodie Prenger joins Coronation Street as new Rovers barmaid

Fresh from a stint performing on cruise ships, the character will soon find a job behind the bar at the Rovers Return. Her arrival will be welcome news for George, who has been struggling with a blast from the past in former school bully Frank Bardsley (Simon O'Brien).

Singer and actress Jodie Prenger is joining the cast of Coronation Street as Glenda Shuttleworth, sister of Weatherfield's resident undertaker George (Tony Maudsley).

Prenger's casting in the ITV soap has been a lifelong dream for the the star. Viewers will remember that she first found fame in the BBC talent show I'd Do Anything in 2008, which she went on to win before playing Nancy in the West End musical Oliver.

The star plays Glenda, sister of George Shuttleworth in Coronation Street (ITV)

The actress later played Shirley Valentine in the UK theatre tour, and took on the lead role of Kelly in Kay Mellor's Fat Friends the musical. Prenger also starred as Helen in A Taste of Honey at the National Theatre, with her performance inspired by early episodes of Coronation Street.

She will be drawing on her own experiences of working as a cruise ship entertainer to play Glenda. Speaking about her new role, Prenger says: "I know I sound like a soppy sod, but it’s been on my bucket list to be in Coronation Street since I was little. It’s an honour, it truly is a very special moment in my life.

"To be part of something my family and I have loved for so long. And what a character, oh I have to say, total dream part. I can't wait for you all to meet fun and sassy Glenda, George Shuttleworth's sister. I love Tony Maudsley already, what a fella! Your first day on the cobbles is one of the most nerve-wracking experiences you’ll go though and everyone was just so gloriously lovely, kind and welcoming. It was, and is, everything I expected, and more."

Corrie's Producer Iain MacLeod adds: "Glenda sails in fresh from the cruise ships with a whiff of the exotic, quickly making best friends and enemies in equal measure. The character is loads of fun and has echoes of classic Coronation Street females of old.

"Jodie is a fabulous talent and we are all very excited to have her aboard. She has felt very Corrie since the moment she stepped onto set and I think the viewers will love her."

Prenger has begun filming this week and will be seen on-screen as Glenda in early August.

