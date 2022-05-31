George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) is shaken to recognise Sean Tully's (Antony Cotton) new beau Frank (played by ex-Brookside star Simon O'Brien) as a face from his past. Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) creates a new problem between herself and boyfriend Leo Thompkins (Joe Frost), while Cathy Matthews (Melanie Hill) is left feeling deflated. And could young Max Turner (Paddy Bever) be set for his first romance?

The aftermath of the previous week's shocking car crash continues to impact the residents of Weatherfield in upcoming scenes - but what will happen next? Elsewhere, Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) could be in big trouble when she takes a risk during a exam, leaving pal Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain) taking the blame.

Here's all you can expect on Coronation Street from 6th - 10th June 2022.

1. The car crash continues to cause shockwaves

ITV

As the Street comes to terms with recent events, baby Alfie's future is becoming more uncertain. With the police having began their investigations immediately, suspicions continue to mount over what or who could have caused the crash.

As the week progresses, the police are still determined to get to the bottom of what happened. But who is responsible? Early spoilers have indicated that Abi (Sally Carman) and Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) are first to be taken for questioning, but you'll have to keep watching to find out if they are guilty. In the meantime, can those most deeply affected by the situation recover?

2. Aadi gets the blame for Summer's cheating

ITV

After Summer's latest diabetic emergency led to her leaving a recent exam, she is still waiting to hear whether an appeal to resit will be successful. But she can still choose to sit her final exam. With Aadi kindly making her some revision cards, Summer makes a big mistake when she hides them in her blood sugar testing kit in order to access them during the exam.

When Summer realises the cards have fallen out of the kit, the invigilator finds them on the floor. Unfortunately for Aadi, his handwriting is recognised and he is taken out of the exam. As Summer hears her friend being confronted for cheating. When the pair are called in for meetings with Mrs Crawshaw, will Summer come clean, or will Aadi take the blame?

3. George's unwelcome blast from the past

ITV

When newcomer Frank calls round at the house for Sean, Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) mistakes him for a dodgy salesman until Sean puts her right. He later introduces George to his new boyfriend - but George instantly recognises Frank from his school days.

After a chat with George, Eileen instructs Frank to apologise, who agrees and tries to make peace. But is all as it seems? What exactly was the trouble between the pair, and George be satisfied with Frank's words?

4. Jenny's dilemma

ITV

When Leo tells Jenny how much he's loved brewing beer in the cellar, Jenny is inspired to make his homebrewed beer the new guest ale at The Rovers. But as she and Daisy Midgeley sample the beer for the first time, they find it tastes awful!

With Leo excited about the beer tasting session, Jenny and Daisy are left in an awkward position. Will they explain all, or keep quiet to spare his feelings? Perhaps Jenny should have tried the product before she committed to selling it - but that would be far too easy for soapland!

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

5. Disappointment for Cathy

ITV

Brian Packham (Peter Gunn) takes partner Cathy, who is all dressed up, for a date night. Only, when she is led straight into the local pub, she isn't impressed. The beer tasting event is Brian's choice for their night out, and she was clearly hoping for something a bit more exciting.

Later in the week, Cathy spots some papers in Brian's bag, leaving her crestfallen. But what has she found, and why exactly has it left her so disheartened? We know that star Hill, who plays Cathy, is due to depart Corrie, so does this mean a soap split is on the horizon?

6. Teen romance for Max?

ITV

Troublesome Max seems to have finally turned a corner as he settles into the new Pupil Referral Unit school. And next week a crush seems to be brewing as he helps classmate Sonya with her media studies homework. As they message back and forth, Sonya later agrees to go on a date with Max - so not necessarily just a crush after all!

Parents David (Jack P Shepherd) and Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) are amused as they watch lovestruck Max grinning at his phone. The teen then cooks the couple a surprise tea, revealing he's practising to impress Sonya. Will his efforts pay off?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.