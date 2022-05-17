Romance is on the cards for Sean Tully (Antony Cotton), while for Faye Windass (Ellie Leach), reality sets in as she researches alternative treatments to her condition. Meanwhile Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) is dealing with an entirely different problem.

Next week on the cobbles, Abi Webster (Sally Carman) takes drastic action to be reunited with her baby boy. Phill Whittaker (Jamie Kenna) may not be as wonderful as partner Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) believes, and someone has revenge in mind when they discover what he's been up to! Elsewhere, Summer Spellman's (Harriet Bibby) illness takes a terrifying turn.

Here's all you need to know on Coronation Street for the week of 23rd - 27th May 2022.

1. Will Abi flee with baby Alfie?

ITV

After Imran took steps to frame her for a drugs relapse, Abi has been left broken as he gained custody of their son Alfie. But in upcoming scenes, she gets her hands on two fake passports and plans to take her baby to Costa Rica. Asking Imran and Toyah if she can have Alfie for the day the following week, Imran reluctantly agrees when Toyah is keen to give her a chance - but the pair have no idea what Abi is planning.

Estranged husband Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) tells Abi he still loves her, but she reveals that she and Alfie are leaving, pleading with Kev not to tell anyone. He confides in sister Debbie (Sue Devaney) who advises Kevin he has two choices. Tell Imran the truth or hope that Abi gets away with the abduction. What will he do?

2. What is Phill hiding as Hope takes revenge?

ITV

Having recently stopped Phill in suspicious circumstances, Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) is still wondering what to do about it. But when daughter Hope (Isabella Flanagan) borrows Phill's laptop, she's the one to uncover what her mum's boyfriend is hiding. Wanting to get back at him, the youngster hops into the mini-digger on the driveway and pulls the lever, damaging Phill's car.

So just what is is that Hope has learned? Whatever it is, it leaves Fiz and the girls back at No.9 with Tyrone, who hopes for a romantic reunion with his ex. But as he arrives at Phill's to collect their things, Tyrone ends up in an altercation with the other man as they fall into wet cement. Phill later reveals an engagement ring and proposes to Fiz, but what will she say?

3. Summer continues to ignore her health

ITV

Although she agreed to seek help for her diabulimia, Summer is still struggling and is confronted by guardian Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) for not taking her medication properly. She responds by storming off, but worse is to come as Summer dispenses her insulin down the sink and continues to snack irresponsibly.

Later, she panics when her blood sugar is extremely high, but thinks she's dodged anything serious when it later drops back down. During her maths exam, though, Summer's vision becomes blurred and, having left her diabetic kit at home, an ambulance has to be called. Once again her blood sugar level is dangerously high - will she be OK?

4. Sean's new man?

Simon O'Brien (Channel 4) Channel 4

When a man called Frank (played by ex-Brookside star Simon O'Brien) comes into the Rovers and starts flirting with Sean, he is instantly smitten. When Frank leaves, Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) tells Sean to go after him - is this the start of a promising new love story for Sean?

As reported by Digital Spy, actor O'Brien's Corrie role will also see his character make waves when he is recognised by an uneasy George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley). But what is it about Frank that unsettles gentle George? Is Sean set for more heartbreak?

5. Faye looks to the future

ITV

Faye was shocked when she was diagnosed with premature ovarian failure, meaning she is going through the early menopause and will not be able to conceive any more children. Coming up, Faye reveals that she has been referred to a fertility specialist. She later begins looking into alternative solutions away from HRT as she searches online.

But when Beth Tinker (Lisa George) advises her to stick to what the doctor has told her, it leaves Faye feeling further deflated. Faye's boyfriend, Beth's son Craig (Colson Smith) simply wants his mum to stop interfering, but what will Faye do next?

6. Tim faces up to his problems

ITV

It's not just her own medical concerns that Faye is getting involved in next week, as she delves into the marital woes between dad Tim and his wife Sally (Sally Dynevor) in an effort to help. As a result, Tim finally heads to a doctor's appointment to discuss his intimacy issues, and Sally joins him.

Admitting he's suffering from impotence, Dr Gaddas suggests altering his medication. Now that Tim has finally addressed what's been going on, will things begin to improve for his love life?

Read more:

