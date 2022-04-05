There's also her father Rick's (Greg Wood) funeral to cope with, where Gary Windass (Mikey North) hopes his murderous secret isn't about to spill out.

The residents of Weatherfield are all going through their own personal traumas next week, and for Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) it's the aftermath of Laura's (Kel Allen) death that sends her down a dark path once again.

Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) turns to alcohol to numb her pain, as Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) decides to fight for his son Alfie.

Faye Windass (Ellie Leach) surprises boyfriend Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) with a big new decision, and Summer Spellman's (Harriet Bibby) loved ones are concerned for her health.

There's also a heartwarming new story for Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan).

Here is what you can expect from next week's Coronation Street between 11th - 15th April 2022.

1. Kelly Neelan turns to drugs

Gary presents Kelly with some childhood memories (C) ITV Plc

Kelly is devastated in the aftermath of mum Laura's death, knowing that she didn't get to see her before she passed away. Soon though, the teen learns that she is set to inherit everything from dad Rick. This includes the family home, which she asks Gary to look in on.

Gary is unnerved at the sight of a smiling photo of his victim but later delivers some mementoes to Kelly. She is overwhelmed with emotion and rushes away, but ends up alone in Victoria Garden, where she retrieves a bottle of her mum's morphine just as Abi Webster (Sally Carman) arrives. Will Abi help a crumbling Kelly?

2. Gary Windass fear his secrets will explode

Gary snaps at Rick's funeral (C) ITV Plc

Later in the week, Gary and Maria (Samia Longchambon) accompany Kelly to Rick's funeral. Gary is nervous as he looks around for any of the gangster's dodgy associates, knowing that they have the potential to out him for his killer secret.

As Kelly prepares to say her goodbyes, a man approaches her dad's coffin and spits on it, telling her he hopes Rick rots in hell. Gary is furious and punches the man, but neither he nor anyone else present notices that a photographer is lurking in the bushes.

Is someone on Gary's tail, and how long will his secret be able to stay buried?

3. Toyah Battersby struggles to let go of Elsie

Toyah is heartbroken when Elsie leaves (C) ITV Plc

As foster daughter Elsie is taken away by the social worker following the implosion of her new family unit, Toyah is devastated.

Struggling to cope, she gets drunk and heads to Imran's office to confront him once again over the bombshell that he is the father of Abi's baby son.

Adam is there instead, telling Toyah that Imran has gone to the hospital to visit Alfie. Imran later returns and pleads for another chance, but she angrily shuts him down.

This doesn't stop him from trying again as he tells Toyah he is going to fight Abi for custody and wants them to raise the little boy together. What will Toyah decide?

4. Imran Habeeb resorts to dirty tactics

Imran prepares for a new battle with Abi (C) ITV Plc

When Imran learns that Abi stepped in upon finding Kelly with the morphine, he is fixated on the knowledge that Abi now has drugs in her possession once again. It's this discovery that prompts him to put a plan in motion, and regardless of Toyah's decision on the matter, we know that Imran will forge ahead with a custody battle for Alfie.

As this news spurs Abi on to keep fighting, Imran resorts to underhand tricks to get what he wants. But what exactly does he have in mind, and will either of the parents win this battle or will Alfie still end up in care?

5. Faye Windass takes action

Faye is shocked when Beth deals her some home truths (C) ITV Plc

Following some upsetting news, Faye takes unexpected action next week. She tells partner Craig she has downloaded a fertility app, determined to start a family. Craig isn't quite so keen and confides in mum Beth (Lisa George), saying he's not ready to have a baby.

In true Beth style, she repeats their conversation to Faye, leaving her shocked. What does this latest stumbling block mean for her relationship with Craig?

Is there still a future for the pair, or will they find that they want different things?

6. Summer Spellman tries to contain her problem

Billy and Aadi are worried about Summer (C) ITV Plc

Summer continues to put her life at risk as she ignores her diabetes and neglects her nutritional needs.

In upcoming scenes, Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) worries for his adopted daughter, and she later dismisses friend Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain) before insisting she can't help out at the church as promised.

Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) steps in to offer some support but ends up finding out exactly how deep Summer's health problems go when she returns to the flat for her phone and catches Summer vomiting. She denies that she has been making herself sick, but Amy sees through her and says she'll be speaking to Billy.

A desperate Summer begs her not to, promising it won't happen again. But will she get the help she needs?

7. Young love for Sam Blakeman?

Nick offers Sam some advice (C) ITV Plc

Sam's participation in the chess tournament leads to something bigger, as he finds himself with a crush!

The object of his affection is chess opponent Jalena, as Sam reveals to Roy Cropper (David Neilson) and Hope Stape (Isabella Flanagan) that he likes her.

Roy encourages Sam to open up to dad Nick Tilsley (Ben Price). Having recently felt his connection with Sam slipping away, Nick is thrilled to be included and happily gives his son some fatherly advice. Will his efforts work wonders for Sam?

