Coronation Street’s Abi abandons her baby after shock birth

The character’s shocking new storyline comes as she recently turned back to drugs after her split with husband Kevin (Michael Le Vell) after he found out about her one night stand last year. But before we delve into the latest events, here’s a reminder of that particular twist in this tale.

Abi Webster (Sally Carman) gave birth to a baby boy in dramatic Coronation Street scenes tonight (7th March), despite being unaware she was even pregnant!

After her son Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni) was brutally murdered by Corey Brent (Maximus Evans) in May last year, Abi was determined to see justice served. But when the initial trial saw Corey found not guilty, Abi walked into the night hoping to score drugs to numb her unbearable grief.

We later learned that Abi had a fling that night with Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo), who was also struggling after failing to prove foster daughter Kelly Neelan’s (Millie Gibson) innocence. The pair declared their one-off encounter as a moment of madness and vowed to keep the secret under wraps.

In January, Abi had cause to approach Imran once again when she thought she might be pregnant – but later covertly informed him that the test was negative. But now we know this must have been a false result, because Abi has indeed been expecting a baby all this time!

From the dates Abi gave while she was in labour, it was clear to viewers that Imran is indeed the father, and definitely not husband Kev. But with Imran blissfully unaware of the situation as he celebrates his engagement to Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) – who knows he cheated but not who with – it looks like his settled family life is about to implode…

What happened in tonight’s Corrie?

The plot moved at an increasingly rapid pace as the story continued. Even for soapland, this was a lot to take in all at once and star Sally Carman gave another set of powerful performances.

One minute Abi was seen experiencing mystery pains while taking cocaine with dodgy dealer Dean during Sunday’s instalment, the next she was dumped from a stolen car onto the side of the road where she tried to call an ambulance, declaring “I’m having a baby!”

Abi managed to flag down a car for help. The driver spotted that she was drunk, but Abi pleaded with him that she was very much in labour and needed to go to the hospital. The man dropped her off, where a midwife supported her through her contractions and Abi gave her the fake name of Jenny.

Abi then gave birth to a premature boy, but shortly after the birth, we saw that Abi had already left her hospital bed, while her son was left fighting for his life in intensive care.

Nurse Aggie Bailey (Lorna Laidlaw) was later seen hearing from a colleague that a mother had abandoned her newborn baby. When Aggie got an update from the nurse, they looked over CCTV images and discussed an appeal to find the woman.

Meanwhile, Abi had stumbled back to the Webster house and was accosted by Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) over the client’s stolen car. Of course, Ty and everyone else on the Street were oblivious to Abi’s recent ordeal as she ignored his pleas and slammed the door.

Abi was last seen reaching for a bottle of vodka to numb the pain she was in. But what’s next for her after this latest traumatic event in her life?

Will she return to the hospital to claim her baby, or instead numb her senses with more drugs and alcohol? Will there be serious consequences for her actions, or even for her health? And will Abi find support over all she’s been through?

Whatever Abi decides, there’s more terror in store as the week continues, and she hasn’t yet seen the last of Dean.

