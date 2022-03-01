Gary Windass (Mikey North) panics when the search for Rick resumes, Adam Barlow (Samuel Robertson) struggles to prove he's being set up by Lydia Chambers (Rebecca Ryan) and Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) has a rival for the affections of Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) when a familiar face returns.

Abi Webster (Sally Carman) has a dramatic week that turns her life upside down, sparking a dramatic chain of events set to have a lasting impact on several characters.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 6th – 11th March 2022 (a special hour-long edition on Sunday 6th March kicks off a new schedule for Corrie from Monday 7th March with hour-long editions on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm).

Abi in danger

Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) gets home from holiday hopeful him and Abi can move on from her infidelity, only to find his wife high as a kite with her druggy mate Dean. Horrified, he throws them out and the pair steal a car from the garage. Abi has a funny turn and Dean leaves her on the side of the road where she calls an ambulance before collapsing in pain.

The next day an exhausted Abi returns to the street, but where did she spend the night? Events spiral out of control for Abi who ends up in another terrifying situation with dodgy Dean, ending with her being involved in an accident and getting rushed to hospital. If you thought Abs had already been through the mill, you really ain't seen nothing yet…

Laura exposes Gary's killer past?

Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) is forced to admit to a suspicious Gary and Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) where she keeps sneaking off to - the put-upon teen is secretly caring for dying mum Laura Neelan (Kel Allen). The Windasses are instantly supportive and allow Laura to move in to relieve Kel's burden, which soon regrets…

Laura hires a private investigator to find Rick to get his cash, so she can ensure Kelly is financially secure before she succumbs to cancer. Gary starts to sweat but his efforts to put her off and let him do the investigating on her behalf are scuppered, so how long before she discovers he bumped off her ex and buried the body?

Adam at rock bottom

After being arrested for harassing his 'mistress' and trashing her house, agitated Adam is at pains to point out he's being set up by loopy Lydia to make him look like the baddie, and she's the one pulling the strings on a vengeful smear campaign.

His creepily clever ex has left no stone unturned and as the fabricated evidence continues to stack up, Adam's professional reputation starts to suffer thanks to the scandal. A client reports him and threatens to get the solicitor struck off, and while Adam vows to clear his name livid Lydia privately tells Adam she's not done yet… What will her next move be?

Daniel's blast from the past

Remember Nicky Wheatley (Kimberly Hart-Simpson), the tart-with-a-heart sex worker who Daniel paid to wear his dead wife Sinead's clothes and give him a cuddle so he could pretend she was still alive? She left 18 months ago after Daniel gave her a wad of cash to put prostitution behind her and start afresh away from Weatherfield - now she's back.

Nicky asks after her ex at the Rovers and is told he's moved down south, a fib from barmaid Daisy who is now dating Daniel and doesn't want a rival for his affections. Daisy's deceit is exposed when Daniel sees Nicky at Weatherfield High where she's applying for a job. Mr O confronts his girlfriend and insists him and Nicky are just mates, but is Ms Midgeley right to be jealous?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Advertisement

At first Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) thought his son Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) becoming obsessed with chess was another cute personality quirk his adorable kid had developed, now he's concerned it's become a distraction from grieving properly for his mum and interfering with his school work. Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) thinks her partner banning the boy from chess is a bit harsh, so she lets him carry on letting Roy Cropper (David Neilson) coach him in secret and lies to Nick that Sam has joined an after-school club. He won't thank you for lying, Lee.

With Glory's first birthday approaching Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) decides to try and find her absent mum Grace, believing his daughter needs both parents in her life. Considering the trouble she caused, Aggie Bailey (Lorna Laidlaw) and Ed Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges) are none too thrilled. Eventually they persuade their son to scrap his search, though there's the distinct feeling there is unfinished business with Grace. Is she set to return and make a claim on the little girl she practically sold?

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.