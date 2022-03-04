After accidentally revealing to Kev that she had cheated on him last year, he and son Jack (Kyran Bowes) left for a holiday, with Kevin insisting he couldn't forgive Abi. Her betrayal took place after beloved son Seb's murder trial , after which his killer Corey Brent (Maximus Evans) walked free.

The teen was eventually convicted of his sickening crime, and Abi tried to put her mistake behind her. But it recently came back to haunt her, leaving her devastated.

As the week began, she remained hopeful that Kevin would have a change of heart, seeking out sister-in-law Debbie (Sue Devaney) for hints.

Debbie isn't currently aware of the details of their break-up, but told Abi that Kevin wants her out of the house by the time he arrives home. With that, Abi began to pack up her things, finally admitting to herself that her marriage is over.

Later, Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) found Abi drinking and tried to help - still blissfully unaware that Abi is the mystery woman Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) had a fling with behind her back. Toyah pointed out that alcohol reliance is merely a gateway drug and persuaded Abi to go to a meeting.

Of course, Toyah is still under the impression that Abi's split with Kevin is down to her return to drugs - something Abi lied about in order to avoid arousing suspicion. Now, though, it seems she truly has fallen off the wagon.

When Toyah later found Abi with a man named Dean, who she introduced as her sponsor, she was pleased to think that the other woman was on the right path once again. But little did she know that Dean is actually a dealer, and we later saw the pair discussing their ruse.

Abi had walked out of the meeting Toyah took her to, and as Dean presented her with a bag of the substance she was craving, it became clear that she was about to make a huge mistake and give into temptation. Don't do it, Abi!

Next week will see Abi endure a terrifying time as her story continues. Viewers can find out what happens next when Coronation Street returns on Sunday (6th March) at 8pm.

