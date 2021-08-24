Coronation Street trial week: your day-by-day guide to all the drama

The shocking truth about Seb’s death is finally revealed in Coronation Street this week as flashbacks recall the night of the hate crime attack, featuring the return of Harry Visinoni as the victim in specially filmed scenes, and the murder trial begins.

Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) starts to remember vital details of the awful events leading up to her boyfriend’s tragic demise and revisits the scene of the crime. Meanwhile, viewers learn who was really responsible as Corey Brent (Maximus Evans) prepares to pin the crime on Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson). Will he get away with it?

Here is your day-by-day guide to Corrie’s big week running from 30th August – 3rd September 2021.

Monday 30th August – 7.30pm, ITV

Nina’s dormant memories are triggered when Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) gives her a plastic ring Seb had with him when he died, unlocking a painful recollection of the attack. Retracing her steps at the wasteland where she and Seb were set upon, Nina is joined by Abi, Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby), Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) and Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain) as she stages a reconstruction of the beating.

Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) is intimidated by ex-wife and rival barrister Sabeen Habeeb (Zora Bishop) as they prepare to lock horns in court, as nervous Kelly and cocky Corey wait to take the stand.

Monday 30th August – 8.30pm, ITV

The hard-hitting flashback continues and as Nina relives Seb’s last, tragic moments she is overcome with emotion and decides to make a new statement to the police armed with the details she’s remembered. Will it make a difference in getting justice for the deceased?

Corey also recalls the aftermath of the attack in his cell, and it’s confirmed he dumped his blood-stained clothes in the river to cover his tracks. What is he prepared to do to get off the hook?

Wednesday 1st September – 7.30pm, ITV

The trial gets underway and Sabeen is shaken to hear about Nina’s new statement and the fresh evidence that has come to light. Could this wipe the confident smile off Corey’s face? Refusing to be intimidated for who she is, Nina returns to her goth look for the first time since the attack.

Abi is upset when Seb’s final voicemail to his mum is played, while Nina recalls she remembers seeing Corey kick his victim and wouldn’t stop when Kelly tried to get him to stop. Then it’s Nina’s turn to be cross-examined by the formidable Sabeen…

Wednesday 1st September – 8.30pm, ITV

Nina loses her cool under cross-examination from Sabeen and has to take a breather, unnerving Imran that the defence team has gained the upper hand. Once questioning resumes, Nina’s revelations panic Corey’s dad Stefan Brent (Paul Opacic) who starts to doubt his son’s version of events.

Asha takes the stand but feels responsible for the tragedy when its implied Corey targeted Nina because he was jealous of the girls’ closeness, and Seb merely got in the way. Plus, Kelly tells Imran her mum has offered to give evidence, but will gobby Laura Neelan (Kel Allen) only make things worse?

Friday 3rd September – 7.30pm, ITV

Corey’s in the dock and tells a pack of lies about how Kelly was the ringleader and threatened to have him killed if he went to the police. Imran lays into the lad and tries to force a confession as stunned Kelly seethes at being set up, but can he break him down into admitting the truth?

Elsewhere in Weatherfield, Curtis Delamere (Sam Retford) is rushed to hospital after he collapses in the bistro, Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) and Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) take Hope Stape (Amelia Flanagan) to her first session with the child psychologist and Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) tries to steal Phelan’s ashes.

Friday 3rd September – 8.30pm, ITV

Local football hero Tommy Orpington (Matt Milburn) gives a glowing character witness statement about Weatherfield County prodigy Corey, and Eli is accused of lying about Kelly’s part in the attack to get a reduced sentence. Abi suspects Stefan has been bribing witnesses and decides to do some digging to prove her theory, but with the net closing in on Kelly and the verdict just days away, will Corey succeed in shifting the blame?

Also, Curtis is shocked when Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell) makes a decision, Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu) wants to take Tyrone to meet her family in Romania but he doesn’t want to leave vulnerable Hope, while Todd and George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) are forced to lie to Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) when the catches them in the act.