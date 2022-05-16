Coronation Street has teased a huge week of unmissable drama, and it centres around the battle between Abi Webster (Sally Carman) and Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) for their baby son Alfie .

Abi's estranged husband Kevin (Michael Le Vell) and Imran's new wife Toyah (Georgia Taylor) will also be drawn in as the week unravels.

A brand new trailer released by Corrie shows Abi and Imran in another tense stand-off. Suddenly the camera spins, throwing each of them to the floor in turn. Meanwhile behind them the chaos of a horrific event is unfolding as police, friends and loved ones surround the area.

Viewers have seen Imran resorting to underhand tactics to gain custody of Alfie, as the solicitor paid associate Ben to lie in court that recovering addict Abi is taking drugs again. Abi is well aware of what he has been up to and has vowed to see him exposed.

Toyah is currently unaware of Imran's deception, having only recently learned of his one night stand with Abi, which destroyed the couple's chances of adopting foster daughter Elsie.

Kevin has been doing his best to be a support to Abi, despite splitting from her after hearing that she cheated on him with Imran. The fallout from that one night will culminate in a week of tense scenes, as the new clip shows.

The camera keeps spinning as the trailer continues, with more residents being pulled into Imran and Abi's abyss. This includes a panicked Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) and Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) as others are halted by attending police who are focused on a pained-looking Abi.

A car wreckage can be seen in the background, hinting that danger looms for the characters. But will everyone make it out alive?

The episodes will be seen on-screen later this month, so tune in to find out!

