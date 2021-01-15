Coronation Street: who is leaving, returning to and joining the soap?

It’s safe to say that 2020 was an eventful year for Coronation Street – not only did the soap celebrate its 60th anniversary in December, but it also saw a rare case of suspended production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And while we’re hoping for a less disrupted year in 2021, one thing all fans will be relying on is lot’s more drama –with all sorts of additions to and departures from the cast likely to occur throughout the year.

Read on for everything you need to know about the comings, goings, and new characters set to cause trouble in the Coronation Street cast.

Joining

Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan)

ITV

The latest addition to the Bailey family, Ronnie is set to make his Corrie debut in February. Ed’s brother, the 51-year-old character has been described by the soap as a wayward uncle, “who can be slightly ruthless but irrepressibly charming.” He is a successful entrepreneur and investor who is looking to move to Weatherfield having resided in London until very recently – and the reasons for his relocation are unclear. It also appears that Ronnie will have his eye on romance, so expect a few storylines concerning his love life.

Producer Iain MacLeod has said of the new character: “Ronnie Bailey is a massive injection of chaos, energy and humour. He is a Jack the Lad that will tip their current cosy existence on its head and set many cats among many pigeons, up and down the street, much to Ed’s exasperation.

“In comes Ronnie with a hand grenade with the pin already out and we are all wondering when he is going to drop it and as you can predict on a show like ours he will drop it when it will do maximum damage. It’s an exciting time in the Bailey household.”

Leaving

Liz McDonald (Beverley Callard)

For a while, we thought that we would never see her again after we found out that Liz has already left Coronation Street. Due to the COVID lockdown, Callard’s final scenes were scrapped and Liz has now left the show without an on-screen goodbye. The character was set for an explosive exit this summer but the pandemic-induced shutdown meant actress Beverley Callard’s final scenes were delayed, and with the star unavailable now that the soap is filming again, her exit has already occurred off-screen and fans won’t be seeing the character again. It has since been reported, however, that both Callard and the show’s producers are keen to get her back again when she is available- so we should be able to at least get some closure for Liz.

Returning

Sophie Webster (Brooke Vincent)

Sally’s little girl is off travelling to accommodate Vincent’s real-life maternity leave (she gave birth to a son in October 2019). She’s expected to return later in 2020 but there’s no official word yet. Screen mum Sally Dynevor recently said she hoped Soph would be back for her alter ego’s upcoming wedding to Tim Metcalfe, and also has her fingers crossed big sister Rosie could return too…

Rumours

Rosie Webster (Helen Flanagan)

This may be wishful thinking on the part of Flanagan herself (and us if we are honest) but she has been quite vocal about her desire to return to the ITV soap- for the 60th-anniversary and beyond.

Whilst Flanagan being pregnant would rule out a full-time comeback at the moment, could it be that show bosses will be able to get her back for the celebration episodes- even if it is just fleetingly? Rosie is currently based in Japan, living it up as a game show host and we would love to see how that star turn has changed her. Even if she is not back soon, we would be surprised if a Rosie return was not on the cards in the future.

