Coronation Street bids farewell to Gail in emotional scenes
It's Gail Chadwick now.
The time finally came to bid a fond farewell to Gail Platt (now Chadwick), played by the wonderfully talented Helen Worth on Coronation Street.
But there was the small matter of the returning Richard Hillman (Brian Capron) to deal with first.
Following his rather wet reintroduction to the soap, Richard had some harsh words for Gail, once more trying to exert control over her.
He started his nightmarish monologue by singing Elvis Presley's Blue Christmas to Gail in menacing fashion – Michael Bublé, he is not.
Richard then asked Gail to dance, and pulled her in close for a slow routine while he told her just how much of a weak woman she really is and that her husband-to-be is just as bad.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
But Gail has grown a lot since the days of Richard and shunned him away, insisting Jesse is a good man who will treat her right.
She then woke up, and it was all a terrifying dream thankfully.
Her mind was made up then – she was going to be marrying Jesse and putting her happiness first.
Before getting married, she had a touching word with Sarah (Tina O'Brien) and told her she doesn't have to look after the whole family in Gail's absence before telling her she was her favourite.
She then shared a word with her mum who was keen to let Gail know she was supportive of her decision.
Gail then got married in the Bistro with her family and friends around her, who she paid tribute to – though Nick (Ben Price) missed a fair chunk of it as he was being questioned by the police who thought he was involved in the fraudulent activity on the Bistro accounts.
Once married, Gail spoke with David (Jack P Shepherd), who was having his own dramas after discovering Shona (Julia Goulding) had cheated on him.
She reassured him he would work it out before telling him that he was also her favourite.
Later on, Gail spent some time by herself watching the video Max had made for her, with all her friends and family speaking about their favourite moments with her.
Quietly crying, Gail was joined by Audrey, who said it was time for her to head off into the sunset with Jesse.
Before leaving, Gail had time to give Nick a cuddle and tell him he was also her favourite.
With just time for some final pictures before heading off, Gail and Jesse got in their wedding car to take them to the airport as the newlywed Chadwicks drove off into the (metaphorical) sunset.
But with plenty of drama still surrounding David, Shona, Nick, Leanne, Toyah, Sarah, Bethany and Max, there's still lots to come from the Platt family as they move on from life with their mum and gran.
Read more:
- Coronation Street spoilers: Your day-by-day guide for Christmas and New Year as Gail exits
- Coronation Street airs Rowan trial outcome amid Leanne scheme in ITVX episode
- 6 Coronation Street spoilers: Kit Green seizes control as Shona Platt is caught up in Debbie Webster mystery
- Coronation Street to 'kill off' fan-favourite character 40 years after debut
- Coronation Street Christmas 2024 preview as Helen Worth's Gail Platt exits soap for good
Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Helen Daly is the Associate Editor for Radio Times, overseeing new initiatives and commercial projects for the brand. She was previously Deputy TV Editor at a national publication. She has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Media & Journalism from Newcastle University.