Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) has a big decision to make about her murder charge, and Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) gets down on one knee.

And, after Carla Connor (Alison King) makes a sweet declaration to girlfriend Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers), there's a sad twist for Carla.

Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) knows a liar when she sees one, while Mason Radcliffe (Luca Toolan) does some digging about his nasty big brother and Evelyn Plummer's (Maureen Lipman) antics come back to haunt her.

Read on for your bumper pack of Coronation Street spoilers from 23rd December 2024 - 3rd January 2025, with our handy daily guide.

Coronation Street episode guide for Christmas and New Year

Monday 23rd December – Hour-long episode at 8pm

Carla makes an announcement. ITV

Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) returns from Tenerife, and at the Bistro, Leanne ushers him into the office and reveals a problem with the accounts. Nick discovers payments to TLH Holdings and calls the bank to freeze their account.

Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor) arrives for work and is excited to see Nick, but soon DC Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) arrests her for theft and fraud by abuse of trust! Toyah protests her innocence to Nick, and says she reckons Leanne has set her up.

Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) asks Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) to update her on Lauren's plea hearing, while the pregnant solicitor sees a genetic counsellor to talk through the tests that may establish if her baby will be a suitable donor for unwell Frankie.

Lauren is warned that by pleading not guilty, the case will go to trial and her unsavoury past will be dredged up. But Max Turner (Paddy Bever) tells Lauren that if she pleads guilty for a lesser sentence, Frankie will grow up thinking his mum killed his dad when it's not that simple.

Lauren has a choice to make. ITV

Lisa finds a picture of Mason on social media that was taken in Betsy's (Sydney Martin) room, and confronts her. Meanwhile, when Lisa calls in the factory, Carla announces that she and Lisa are an item.

When Betsy makes a sarcastic remark, Lisa is mortified, but Carla invites mother and daughter to dinner and suggests a fresh start. When Betsy shows up with Mason, how will Lisa react?

Jesse tells David that he's laundered the rest of the stolen cash, but when Gail wonders what they're up to, Jesse panics and makes out he told David he's booked a honeymoon in the Maldives. Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) cannot keep quiet any longer, telling Gail that if she marries Jesse, she'll never see her again.

Kit and Daisy sit down to dinner in Speed Daal and it's clear there's something between them, but the mood is broken when Daniel and Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) arrive at the next table. How will the evening pan out?

Christmas Eve, Tuesday 24th December – 30-minute episode at 8:45pm

Gail prepares to move away. ITV

At Gail and Jesse's farewell party at the Rovers, tensions run high between the Platt clan. Audrey takes one last desperate measure to stop Gail leaving, and reveals that Jesse and David have been up to no good!

Later, an upset and exhausted Gail drifts in and out of sleep on the sofa, when a surprise visitor arrives – who is it?

Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) tries to interest Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) in her New Year's Eve party, but takes offence at Shona's dismissive attitude.

There's a shock in store. ITV

Debbie points out that Shona seemed quite at home at the hotel the other night, and David hears the end of the conversation. Have his suspicions been confirmed?

Leanne sneaks a look in Nick's briefcase, and is furious to find a wrapped Christmas gift for Toyah. Leanne goes to the police station and shows Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) a pile of presents from Nick to Toyah, making out they're in it together.

Christmas Day, Wednesday 25th December – Hour-long episode at 7pm

Will Jesse marry Gail? ITV

It is Gail and Jesse's wedding day, but will Gail leave Weatherfield as a newly-married woman, or bid farewell to her feuding family on her own?

While opening presents, David grows suspicious of Shona when he doesn't unwrap the aftershave he found in her bag. Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) calls round reeking of aftershave and explains it was a Christmas present, and as David invites Adam to join him for a birthday drink, David secretly drinks water while Adam knocks back whiskey.

Shona and Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) arrive to hear David accusing Adam of sleeping with Shona behind his back. A row breaks out, and Adam tumbles down the stairs!

David causes an accident! ITV

Toyah helps Nick set up for Gail's wedding at the Bistro, explaining that Leanne has lifted her ban for the occasion. As guests arrive, the police show up and tell Nick and Toyah they need to question them about a fraud allegation.

Kit shows Nick the account from TLH Holdings, and Nick insists he's never seen it before. At the station, an argument between Leanne and Toyah escalates into a fight, filmed by Max.

Daniel is delighted to see Bethany dressed to the nines and looking like her old self. But when she gifts him an expensive vintage watch, he seems underwhelmed and an upset Bethany confronts Daniel, convinced he doesn't want to be with her any more.

Daniel assures her this is not the case, and gets down on one knee to ask her to marry him. What will Bethany's answer be?

Friday 27th December – Hour-long episode at 8pm

Cassie continues her scheming. ITV

Seeking legal advice from Adam and Alya, Nick is advised to do some digging to prove that Leanne set him and Toyah up. Toyah tells Leanne that they never meant to hurt her.

Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) accuses Nick of sending flirty texts whilst he was in Tenerife. He decides to check the CCTV footage, and sees that Leanne has two phones.

Max tells Lily (Brooke Malonie) about Leanne and Toyah's fight, and Lily comments that Uncle Nick should have got thumped instead, as he was the one who cheated!

Nick does some investigating. ITV

Kit suggests to Daisy that they go on a walk, and later, Bethany thanks Daisy for looking after her clothes and explains she wants them back now that she's feeling more confident.

Ken Barlow (William Roache) unwraps a gift from Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney) and is delighted - it's an album by his favourite composer. Cassie is thrilled when Ken gives her a scarf from Porto.

Monday 30th December – Hour-long episode at 8pm

David and Kit have a run-in ITV

A furious row breaks out between Kit and David, but Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) reminds Kit that David was a good mate to the late Paul Foreman (Peter Ash). David returns home, where Max and Lily demand answers and Shona explains that David prevented her from seeing her son Clayton Hibbs (Callum Harrison).

David hopes to dupe Kit into confessing that he set up Nathan Curtis (Chris Harper), but Kit sees through David and takes the law into his own hands.

Leanne heads back to her flat, and Nick and Toyah watch from across the street. Finding out from Dee-Dee that Leanne could face a custodial sentence, Toyah asks Nick to drop the charges.

Lauren calls Max from prison, admitting she's scared about the trial. Max tries to sound positive, but fails to tell her that she'll be up against the toughest of barristers.

Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) tells Ken he plans to move out, while Ken notices that Cassie is out of sorts. She bursts into tears and makes out she's run up a huge debt buying presents for the family.

A stressed Lisa reveals there's a burst pipe in the flat which has flooded. Carla invites Lisa and Betsy to stay for New Year, but as they move in, Carla spots some files about Becky's murder among Lisa's things, leaving Carla feeling awkward.

New Year's Eve, Tuesday 31st December – 30-minute episode at 8:15pm

Carla and Lisa in Coronation Street. ITV

Lisa surprises Carla with a romantic lunch in the café, but the mood is broken when she receives an urgent call to an incident. Carla informs Kit, and he gets a call for urgent back-up at the same address.

Later, Lisa has a bruised face and split lip, but she promises Carla she's fine. In the Rovers, Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) begins the countdown for midnight. When Carla lets slip that she loves Lisa, how will Lisa react?

Kit tells David that he's back on the Radcliffe brothers' hitlist, so he'd better watch his back. Shona calls at the salon and tentatively suggests to David an evening of board games with Lily. Audrey urges David to put his family first.

Evelyn confides in her friends. ITV

Ken enthuses about the ballet, but later tells Cassie he's sorry he's not much company, but he feels completely exhausted.

Evelyn complains that her life lacks purpose, so Roy Cropper (David Neilson) suggests she embarks on a law degree!

Leanne bumps into Nick, Toyah and Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan), who are off to town to celebrate Nick's birthday.

New Year's Day, Wednesday 1st January 2025 - Hour-long episode at 7pm

Carla falls seriously ill. ITV

Roy is concerned when Carla starts hearing things and looking confused, and suggests she goes home to rest. But as he continues to worry for Carla, Roy lets himself into her flat and finds her barely conscious on the floor. At the hospital, the doctor tells Roy that he suspects Carla may have sepsis.

Lisa is unaware of what's unfolding with Carla as she follows a newly released Matty and confronts him in the precinct, demanding to know where he was the night Becky was killed. Kit warns Lisa off and she heads home with flowers and wine, but finds no sign of Carla.

Sarah is concerned when she sees Daniel speaking to Daisy, and when Daisy is reduced to tears, Sarah follows her to the back and asks what's wrong.

At No. 1, Cassie is wearing Steve's dressing gown, shocking Steve and Tracy. Cassie explains that with Steve on a night shift, she stayed over to look after Ken. Cassie makes out she fancies Ken, winding Tracy up, before lamenting to Ken how he's cultured, educated and kind while she's the complete opposite.

Ken feels sorry for her, oblivious to the fact that she's playing him. Tracy warns Steve that Cassie is trying to get her claws into Ken, and it would be a bad idea for him to move out.

Evelyn fills in an online university application form and tells Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) she plans to study law.

Dylan Wilson (Liam McCheyne) finds Mason cooking a meal for Betsy, and reveals that Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) has filled him in on the abuse Mason's brothers inflicted on him. Dylan suggests putting the past behind them and Mason is delighted. Betsy arrives and is taken aback to find Mason has cooked her a three-course meal, complete with a romantic candle set-up.

Friday 3rd January 2025 - Hour-long episode at 8pm

Lisa is distracted. ITV

After spending the afternoon in bed with Mason, Betsy is angry to read a text from Stu Carpenter (Bill Fellows) on his phone, offering him a job in Germany as a trainee chef. Betsy orders Mason out, just as Lisa arrives and demands answers.

Lisa shows Mason some photos taken at the crime scene of Becky's death, and tells him that his brothers were driving the car that mowed Becky down. Mason is genuinely shocked, asking Dylan to keep a lookout while he searches Matty and Logan's flat. Mason and Dylan arrive at the station and hand Lisa a WWII helmet he found at the flat. Will this help Lisa's case?

The doctor shocks Carla with the news that the sepsis has damaged her kidney and she may need another transplant. Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) returns from Ireland, while Lisa realises Carla lied about her whereabouts.

Lisa pays her a visit, spelling out that she doesn't appreciate being lied to. Carla claims she didn't want any fuss and that she's on the mend. A hurt Lisa leaves her to it.

Lisa is hurt by Carla's lies. ITV

Hope Dobbs (Isabella Flanagan) and Joseph Brown (William Flanagan) film prank videos of Tyrone after swapping sugar in his cereal for salt, and upload the videos to their social media.

Evelyn panics when she gets an interview at the university, but when she arrives, she comes face-to-face with Marjorie, the woman she impersonated at the Chariot Square law lecture!

Tracy confronts Cassie over an advance in her wages from Ken, and later, Tracy tells Steve and Amy that they must keep an eye on Cassie while she's in Spain. Steve and Amy reckon Tracy is worrying about nothing, but they're all clueless that Cassie has previously drugged Ken!

Daisy hands over a bag full of Bertie's toys, telling Daniel it's best if she cuts ties with Bertie. How will Daniel react?

