*Warning: Contains spoilers for Friday's Coronation Street episode (29th November 2024), currently available to stream on ITVX.*
There was a joyous outcome for Coronation Street fans, as Carla Connor (Alison King) and DS Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) made a big decision.
With Carla recuperating from a head injury, she was collected from hospital by nephew Ryan (Ryan Prescott) and family friend Roy Cropper (David Neilson).
Carla was disappointed that Lisa hadn't joined them, adding that she had no idea where she stood with the detective.
But Lisa was busy tailing suspect Matty, who had attacked Carla before taunting Lisa about the murder of her wife, Becky.
Matty approached Lisa's car and snapped photos of her, with Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) later revealing that Matty was complaining of police harassment. Lisa denied any wrongdoing, and Alya offered to try and smooth things over.
Lisa's daughter Betsy (Sydney Martin) continued to keep quiet about her involvement in Carla's ordeal – despite the fact that Carla now knew all about it!
Meanwhile, Roy was saddened by Carla's unsettled demeanour, and made it his mission to, in his own unique way, play matchmaker.
Roy told Lisa that Carla was now at at home, adding that the two women clearly had feelings for each other.
When Lisa explained that she needed to put Betsy first, Roy pointed out that the young woman would soon be old enough to fly the nest – so what was stopping Lisa from following her heart?
Roy's blunt words gave Lisa food for thought, and she was soon surprising Carla with the news that she did indeed have feelings for her, and wanted to see where a relationship could go.
Carla was wary of getting her heart broken if Lisa changed her mind; but Lisa promised that now, she knew what she wanted, thanks to a "very wise man".
With that, Lisa brushed the hair from Carla's face and kissed her, and it wasn't long before the pair sat down with Betsy to tell her they were officially a couple.
Betsy reacted with instructions for a takeaway, and when Lisa left to collect it, Carla challenged Betsy over her recent actions.
Ultimately, Carla decided to keep Betsy's secret, but warned that if the teen repeated her terrible mistake, there would be no more second chances.
Will Carla be able to keep the truth from Lisa, and is this the start of something beautiful for 'Swarla'?
