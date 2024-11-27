After Carla was rushed to hospital with a head injury following the factory robbery, Lisa stayed by her bedside all night, desperate not to lose her.

Carla's nephew Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) and close friend Roy Cropper (David Neilson) arrived, and Roy was surprised to see the detective there as she made her excuses and left for work.

Carla regained consciousness, and learned that Lisa had been with her all night. She soon admitted to Roy that yes, there may be something romantic between her and Lisa, although Lisa had blocked any further developments.

Realising that someone had left the spare keys on her desk, Carla confronted a visiting Betsy (Sydney Martin), who confessed that she had let Logan and Matty inside Underworld for a stealing spree after they threatened her.

Carla ordered Betsy away, intending to tell Lisa the truth. Meanwhile, Lisa was hellbent on catching the people who attacked Carla and left her for dead, unaware that her own daughter was partly to blame.

Matty was arrested and questioned by Lisa and DC Kit Green (Jacob Roberts), but the lad's solicitor was joined by returning character Alya Nazir (Sair Khan), who revealed Matty's alibi from a local garage.

It was obvious to Lisa and Kit that Matty was doing dodgy business with the garage, hence the convenient alibi.

The pair had no evidence and were forced to let Matty go, but Matty left Lisa shaken to the core when he taunted her about the death of her wife, Becky.

When an upset Lisa turned up at the hospital, she confided her discovery, and Carla didn't have the heart to tell her about Betsy's crime.

Later, Betsy was relieved that her mum didn't know anything, while Lisa revealed what her suspect had said about Becky's murder, and her suspicions that he was involved.

Lisa insisted that she would get to the bottom of this, but will she find out what Betsy has done?

