Meanwhile, Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) has an eventful week – and she's soon making a mystery admission.

Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) lies about her stoma, and as she's urged to fight against the cosmetic company that led to her lifesaving operation, a shock ensues.

Elsewhere, Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) makes an unwelcome discovery, while Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) makes her feelings clear to a potential new beau.

Finally, Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) and fiancé Jesse Chadwick (John Thomson) have a lot to discuss!

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 2nd - 6th December 2024.

7 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Leanne Battersby seeks justice against Rowan Cunliffe - and revenge on Toyah Habeeb!

In court, tensions run high as Rowan's barrister cross-examines Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney), Leanne and Nick Tilsley (Ben Price).

Jane Danson as Leanne Battersby. ITV

But when Leanne catches Rowan sharing a smug grin, she loses her temper and the court is adjourned.

We're left wondering if Leanne has scuppered her chances of taking Rowan down.

What becomes of Rowan? Will Leanne and Amy see him pay for his actions with cult following The Institute?

Emrhys Cooper as Rowan Cunliffe in Coronation Street. ITV

Later, Leanne sets her sights on ex Nick, inviting him for a drink. Will Nick agree? Whatever happens next, Leanne finds Toyah's passport and uploads the photo page from it onto a website!

In the flat, a pottering Leanne watches Nick trying to fix the Christmas lights. At Les's will reading, Nick comforts Leanne, watched by new girlfriend Toyah.

It's a busy week for Leanne. ITV

Nick lies to Leanne that the school won't let him take son Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) on holiday, so he'll be going alone. But when Toyah gives Leanne her holiday dates, Leanne notes she's away at the exact same time as Nick.

Leanne replaces Toyah's passport and opens an email confirming a new bank account in Toyah's name!

Toyah had better watch out! ITV

As Leanne prepares for Les's wake in the Bistro, Nick reveals his solo holiday plans, and Nick gives Leanne a comforting hug after the funeral. Leanne later arranges for Sam to join Nick on holiday without Nick's knowledge.

Will Leanne's plotting be rumbled, or will she confront her ex and her sister over their continued betrayal?

2. Les Battersby's will reading leads to questions over his death

Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) reveals that the abattoir where Les worked has offered £50k in compensation for his death.

But this is only on the condition of signing an NDA (Non-disclosure agreement)!

Chesney is present at Les's will reading. ITV

After an already stressful week in which his car tyres are slashed, Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) suggests that Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) look into Les's death, as there seems to be more to it.

Is the abattoir hiding something? Will Ches decide to investigate?

3. Shona Platt admits big mistake after dramatic prison row

When David (Jack P Shepherd) and Shona go for a meeting with the prison governor, he reveals that her son Clayton Hibbs (Callum Harrison) previously sent two visiting orders, and someone came to see him.

David and Shona meet with the prison governor. ITV

The governor refuses to disclose who this was, and a guilty David ushers Shona out.

But Shona is suspicious, and asks David if he was the mystery visitor. Can David talk himself out of this?

Shona goes on the attack. ITV

Later, David admits to Max Turner (Paddy Bever) that he intercepted the visiting orders and went to see Clayton, but says that Shona must never find out.

Shona, however, is on a mission, and jumps into Steve McDonald's (Simon Gregson) cab, ordering him to take her somewhere and not breathe a word to anyone.

Steve tells Max that he drove Shona to the prison, and the pair head there to find Shona mid-row with the governor.

The argument escalates and Shona loses her temper, shoving the governor! Worried for Shona, will Max tell her the truth?

Shona has a face like thunder – trouble is on the way. ITV

Shona later arrives home in Steve's cab, but changes her mind and orders Steve to drive her back into town.

The following day, Shona hasn't returned home and David hopes to find his wife at work at the café, but she's not there either.

When Shona finally reappears, she confides in Roy Cropper (David Neilson) that she's done something she deeply regrets.

Is she referring to the incident at the prison, or has something else happened?

4. Bethany Platt lies about her stoma surgery amid new shock

Lucy Fallon as Bethany Platt. ITV

Struggling to come to terms with being fitted with a stoma bag, Bethany attends her support group.

But it's soon clear that she's lied to Dawn, the group leader, about the operation she had that resulted in the permanent stoma. Will she tell the truth?

Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) shows Bethany a news article which states that the Turkish clinic she used has botched another liposuction operation.

Adam thinks Bethany should fight against the cosmetic surgery company. ITV

The next day, Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) shows off her new convertible, but her mood changes when Bethany reveals she is suing the Turkish clinic for yet another botched operation.

Adam advises Bethany and Sarah to demand compensation from a director of the clinic who happens to live in the UK.

When Adam reveals the name of said director, they are shocked. Who is it?

Anyone affected by Bethany's story can find support at Colostomy UK. You can also call their 24 hour helpline on 0800 328 4257.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Alya Nazir, played by Sair Khan in Coronation Street. ITV

Over lunch, Adam admits to Alya that he likes her a lot. But when Adam heads to the bathroom, his phone beeps with a notification from a dating app! Will Alya confront Adam?

The pair have had a very slow-burn romance, with Alya having recently returned from a work venture in Dublin.

With feelings still lingering, could it be love? Or is Adam still on the market?

6. Daisy Midgeley is unimpressed with Kit Green

Max, Kit and Daisy. ITV

Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) flirts with Daisy as he helps her put the fairy on the Christmas tree, and suggests they go on a date.

But on the way to the Bistro, Max approaches and blames Kit for his girlfriend, grooming victim-turned killer Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) being in a prison cell on her birthday.

Kit may have ruined his chances. ITV

Daisy is unimpressed when Kit shows no sympathy – will she cut their date short?

As the week continues, Daisy tells Kit that his handling of Max disappointed her, and says he could have been more empathetic.

Will the pair be able to move past this?

7. Gail Rodwell and Jesse Chadwick make plans for their future

In the Rovers, Gail and Jesse discuss what they should do with the money from his house sale.

Viewers are aware that Gail will soon be departing the cobbles she has called home for the last 50 years.

Gail and new fiancé Jesse ITV

After suffering a heart attack, Gail proposed to Jesse, but they haven't been seen much since then.

Will it be happy ever after for Gail?

If you have been affected by Gail's story, you can visit the British Heart Foundation or call 0808 802 1234 (freephone). The helpline is open weekdays 9am to 5pm.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.