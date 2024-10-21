Speaking to MailOnline, Jones explained that soap bosses had "already emailed me over a fortnight ago to tell me what was happening".

He added that he has accepted the decision: "I actually thought, well, fine, I played him for 10 years. It gives me closure.

"Maybe it will stop people asking me all the time when I’m going back, if I’m going back. People want me back, but it’ll stop all that, in shopping centres, wherever I go."

Jones went on to say that he will miss Les, whose legacy has never been far from fans' thoughts since his exit in 2007.

"I’m pleased it’s happening, but I’m also sad about losing a character I played for 10 years. I’m grateful to the street for that.

"I went out the other day and people asked four times that day, 'When are you coming back? The street is dead.'"

He continued: "They gave me 10 years and I invented a great character, and it became a great hit with everyone. I wish them all the luck in the world.

"I felt relieved, then I felt sadness, then I thought, 'Well, where would he go? If he went back, where would he go? How would he get back, what would he do? Where would the storylines take him?'

"I don’t think they could really do that much with him, which is a shame."

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Discussing how viewers will respond to Les's demise, Jones said: "It will be really strange to see how people react to it.

"I can imagine some people being really upset and annoyed, other people will be, 'Well, you did your time, it was time to go, we’ve still got you on classic, so there are memories of you there, so that’s fine.'

"I think a lot of people will be upset, a lot of people will be, 'I’m not watching it again because I watch classic (the old episodes).'

"I’m just waiting for the reaction when it breaks, when I go shopping or to football with my mates. It’ll be a sad time for everyone."

He shared: "I don’t watch it. You get told, 'I don’t watch it any more, we could do with you going back in.' But I’m not going back.

"He was a very popular person, Les. I can’t wait to see what the reaction I get, I can’t wait to see what reaction Coronation Street gets.

"I wouldn’t mind betting they get a big reaction to it, but that’s the end of Les. I had a great time playing him. I’m going to move on and we’ll see what happens."

While Les's early scenes saw him getting the locals' backs up with loud music and transphobic views, he eventually became a doting father figure to stepson Chesney Brown (Sam Aston), who affectionately called him 'Uncle Les'.

It's easy to forget that Les's daughter, Leanne (played by Jane Danson), was once stepsister to Ches and his big sister Fiz Dobbs (Jennie McAlpine), during the time when Les was married to their mum Cilla (Wendi Peters).

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.