Hope Dobbs (Isabella Flanagan) faces the consequences of her vaping, and Stu Carpenter (Bill Fellows) makes an announcement.

Elsewhere, Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) is suspicious of Jesse Chadwick (John Thomson) - is she on the right track?

Bobby Crawford (Jack Carroll) reveals his true feelings, as Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) is concerned for wife Gemma Winter-Brown (Dolly-Rose Campbell).

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers from 14th - 18th October 2024.

8 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Who murdered Joel Deering as body is discovered?

Mason is caught red-handed. ITV

Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) and Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) study the CCTV from a train station car park, spotting Joel and his dad Gus (Chris Garner) around a locker.

Kit demands answers from Gus, while three lads spot a body floating in the water of a riverbank.

Craig tells Kit and DS Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) that Joel's body has been found, and Kit prepares to tell Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) and Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton).

Later, he tells Lauren that the post-mortem has revealed Joel was dead before he entered the water.

Michael may have dropped Ronnie in hot water. ITV

The police are looking at a murder investigation, and Kit questions Lauren about where she was on the night of Joel's death - 27th September.

Dee-Dee tells dad Ed (Trevor Michael Georges) and uncle Ronnie (Vinta Morgan) that Joel was killed, and Kit reveals to Lisa that Joel died from two blows to the head, inflicted by a heavy weapon - most likely a crowbar.

Lisa is shocked to hear from Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) that she threw Mason Radcliffe (Luca Toolan) out because he had a crowbar.

Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin) is intrigued when her mum tells her to stay away from Mason, and the teen warns Mason that the police are onto him.

Betsy warns Mason in Coronation Street. ITV

Mason is caught by Kit disposing of the crowbar in a bin, while Dee-Dee explains to Ronnie that the police think Joel was attacked by a crowbar.

Ronnie later rumbles Debbie Webster's (Sue Devaney) plan for a surprise 55th birthday party, but his good mood is ruined when Kit and a colleague question him and Ed.

Calum Lill as Joel Deering in Coronation Street. ITV

Ronnie insists he was home alone the night Joel went missing, and Ed claims he was with Dee-Dee and son Michael (Ryan Russell).

Ronnie adds that he last used the sat nav when he and Michael helped Joel move out of the flat ages ago, but at the party, Michael reveals they actually drove to the flat in his car at the time.

Debbie realises Ronnie lied to her, but what will she do? Is Ronnie responsible for Joel's death, or is someone else to blame?

2. Sam Blakeman's hospital dash amid Rowan Cunliffe news

Sam intervenes. ITV

Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) tells David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) that Rowan Cunliffe (Emrhys Cooper) is pleading not guilty to blackmail and fraud, so the case is going to trial.

Later, Sam sees Nick flirting with a customer, and tells the woman that Nick is engaged. Sam decides to make a romantic meal at the flat to get Nick and Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) back together.

Sam injures himself. ITV

But when he uses a sharp knife, he ends up being rushed to hospital by Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) with a gash on his hand, and has to have stitches.

It seems that in the aftermath, Leanne and Nick reach a decision.

Leanne decides to move out. ITV

Leanne tells Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor) that they both need to move out of the flat to help Nick and Sam.

Leanne adds that she is renting the salon flat, but tells Toyah to find her own place. Is their bond over, along with Nick and Leanne's relationship?

3. Daisy Midgeley tries to get through to Bethany Platt

Bethany and her mum Sarah in Coronation Street. ITV

Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) tells Sarah that Bethany thinks he doesn't want to be with her now she has a stoma bag.

When Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) tells Daisy that Bethany has dumped Daniel, Daisy heads to the hospital to put Bethany straight.

Will Daisy be able to get through to Bethany and bring about a change of heart over Daniel? Coronation Street is working with Colostomy UK on a sensitive portrayal as Bethany comes to terms with a permanent stoma.

Can Bethany accept herself in her new circumstances?

Anyone affected by Bethany's story can find support at Colostomy UK. You can also call their 24 hour helpline on 0800 328 4257. Stoma Aware Day is on Saturday 5th October 2024.

4. Hope Dobbs's vape habit makes her ill

Hope and Ruby Dobbs. ITV

Fiz Dobbs (Jennie McAlpine) tells Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) that Hope is too poorly to return to school, so she's taking the day off to look after her.

Tyrone reckons Hope has brought it on herself through vaping, and Dr Gaddas (Christine Mackie) confirms that Hope has a chest infection, and her vaping will certainly have played a part.

Will this be the wake-up call Hope needs?

5. Stu Carpenter reveals exit plans

Stu and Yasmeen in Coronation Street. ITV

Stu is angry with Yasmeen when Mason reveals the special worker has found him somewhere to live.

Stu soon tells Yasmeen that he's thinking of moving to Germany to be with granddaughter Eliza Woodrow (Savannah Kunyo) and her dad Dom Everett (Darren Morfitt).

How will Yasmeen react? It has already been confirmed that Stu is set to exit - will it be a fond farewell?

6. Sarah Platt suspects Jesse Chadwick of theft

Sarah follows Jesse. ITV

Sarah accuses ex-husband Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) of stealing Damon Hay's (Ciarán Griffiths) money from the lock-up, but he promises he had nothing to do with it, and neither did Daniel.

Adam suggests the most likely suspect is Damon's cousin, who went to 'check' on the cash.

Meanwhile, Jesse tells David that he's rented a flat in Oakhill, but is expecting a financial windfall.

While working out his own finances to see if he can buy No. 8, David is guarded when Jesse offers to help, and reveals he's taking Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) on a trip to Whitby.

Sarah and David reckon Jesse is acting strangely, but their chat is cut short by a 'for sale' sign going up at the house.

When Adam lets slip that Jesse may have overheard him and Daniel discussing Damon's hidden loot, Sarah asks David to help prove Jesse is the thief!

Jesse wants to get to know Gail's kids, and treats Sarah, David and Nick to lunch at the Rovers. After quizzing Jesse on his finances, who reveals he's expecting cash from the sale of his marital home, David urges Sarah to forget about the missing money.

But soon, when Jesse rushes out of the pub, Sarah follows Jesse to Victoria Gardens. Is he hiding something?

7. Bobby Crawford makes big confession

Bobby is baffled. ITV

A doctor informs Lauren and Max Turner (Paddy Bever) that baby Frankie is doing well enough to be discharged next month.

Bobby promises Lauren that he and Max will be there to help her with Frankie.

Meanwhile, Bobby admits to Max that his feelings for Lauren are unchanged, and he longs to be with her.

As the week continues, Nick asks Lauren how she found sleeping on the sofa at the Platts' the other week.

Bobby finds Max and Lauren at the Rovers, before Max makes a swift exit. Bobby asks why they've been acting so shifty, and when Lauren also retreats quickly, he's baffled.

Are Lauren and Max an item, or could they be hiding any involvement in Joel's demise?

8. Chesney Brown worries for anxious Gemma Winter-Brown

Gemma is worried. ITV

Gemma tells Chesney she doesn't want Joseph Brown (William Flanagan) to go on the school skiing trip, but as Ches realises she fears for Joseph's safety after the loss of Paul Foreman (Peter Ash), he reassures her.

A troubled Joseph tells his dad that he doesn't want to go and cause Gemma stress. When Jenny suggests Gemma might like to come back to work, Chesney insists it's too soon. But will Gemma agree?

