But while things feel bleak for Bethany now, the ITV soap is working closely with Colostomy UK, with the aim of showcasing that life with a stoma can still carry on as normal.

In an interview with Colostomy UK which was shared with RadioTimes.com, star Fallon explains the importance of portraying this hard-hitting storyline, discusses her own research into stomas and details the support on hand from the charity.

She also explains the struggles that Bethany will endure, including worries over intimacy and stoma bag leakage – but shares that Coronation Street intends on instilling positivity along the way.

More like this

Read on for the full interview with Fallon below.

Bethany and her mum Sarah in Coronation Street. ITV

Thanks so much for taking the time to answer our questions. We’re really excited that one of the UK’s most popular TV shows is going to feature a major character living with a stoma.

What was your initial reaction when you found out that Bethany was going to have a stoma?

"When I first heard about it, I was pleased that they trusted me with it because it’s an important storyline and of course I really enjoy doing issue-based storylines.

"Obviously, this is really hard-hitting, which is exciting from an actor’s point of view, but it does come with quite a lot of pressure and responsibility to get it right because this happens to real life people.

"The storyline is also incredibly important as there’s countless horror stories out there of people talking about their experiences of cosmetic surgery abroad, so I really hope the story can make people think through the risks of going abroad for cosmetic surgery."

One of the challenges we face is that because stomas are a hidden condition, there is a lack of knowledge still in society about what they are, why people might need one, and the impact they can have on people's lives, both negative, and positive.

What did you know about stomas prior to this storyline and has Bethany’s story changed your perception of what it’s like to live with a stoma?

"I knew a little bit about stomas before filming the storyline because I had seen more and more people talk about it on TV and social media. There are quite a lot of pages and people on TikTok who promote stoma positivity which is great. So I did know a little bit, but not as much as I do now."

How does it feel to 'wear' a stoma bag while filming the storyline?

"It’s been really interesting for me to be filming with a stoma. It’s really discreet and I can’t actually feel it when I’m filming, but of course it isn’t actually attached the way a stoma would be."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Some high-profile personalities like Mollie Pearce and Louise Thompson have recently been quite public about their stomas.

Who or what resources did you use to prepare for the role, and did their journeys influence you at all?

Bethany will tell Daniel he's better off with his ex, Daisy. ITV

"We worked closely with Colostomy UK who have been incredible. I had a meeting with two people from the charity who gave me a lot of insightful information and told me their thoughts and experiences of life with a stoma.

"They also spoke about what life was like for them after getting a stoma fitted, their struggles, what has changed and what hasn’t changed.

"It was really helpful listening to everything they had to say. As I also mentioned before, I’ve been doing a lot of my own research on social media like TikTok where you can actually watch people changing their stoma bags and hear about their experiences too."

Based on what you’ve learnt for far, what do you think are the biggest challenges facing people living with stomas?

"Something I know that’s a huge challenge for Bethany, as well as through research I have done, is she’s embarrassed and worried about being intimate and actually, it’s made her feel even more insecure than she ever felt before she decided to get liposuction.

"There’s also the challenge of being too scared to leave the house with the risk of your stoma bag leaking – which I know is a battle for many others."

What do you hope that people will take away from Bethany’s story and the obstacles she has had to overcome in returning to 'normal life'?

"I think it’s important that in time, Bethany will start to accept what’s happened to her and realise that having a stoma hasn’t actually affected her life as much as she probably thought it would, but I do think it will take a couple of setbacks and bumps in the road to eventually get there – which I believe would be the case for most people."

Anyone affected by Bethany's story can find support at Colostomy UK. You can also call their 24 hour helpline on 0800 328 4257. Stoma Aware Day is on Saturday 5th October 2024.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.