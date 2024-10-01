DC Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) makes a chilling discovery about Joel Deering (Calum Lill), while Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) gets in touch with her ex, Damon Hay (Ciarán Griffiths), concerning her unwell daughter Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon).

The late Paul Foreman's (Peter Ash) wish list is revealed to his loved ones, while Hope Dobbs (Isabella Flanagan) may be about to start another blaze!

Mason Radcliffe's (Luca Toolan) brother Logan shows up, and Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) wants to talk to ex-lover Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor).

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers from 7th -11th October 2024.

8 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Danger for Carla Connor amid tender moment with Lisa Swain

Tom confronts Carla. ITV

Carla's day goes from bad to worse when Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin) tells an important client that Carla is in court for ABH, and Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) admits that Sarah is in Turkey.

At the court, Carla comes face-to-face with Tom, the father of the boy she knocked over.

Back at the factory, the client is not impressed and Carla takes her anger out on Betsy and Sarah, unaware that Tom has followed her back and is spying on her.

Coronation Street's Carla Connor and Lisa Swain. ITV

Carla is startled when Tom appears, full of fury. Is Carla in danger? Over the course of the day, a tender moment with Lisa leaves Carla confused and wondering if Lisa felt it too.

Later in the week, Carla buys Betsy a coffee in the café, and confirms that she can have her job back. Betsy is thrilled, while Carla suggests to Lisa that they need to talk.

The two women share a charged moment. ITV

What will happen next between the two women?

Actress King has already revealed just how Carla is feeling as her friendship with Lisa begins to develop into something more.

2. Jesse Chadwick returns

John Thomson as Jesse Chadwick. ITV

Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) has taken out a bridging loan to pay for granddaughter Bethany's medevac flight home, and Gail is now committed to selling the house.

Upon her return to the UK, an emotional Bethany promises Gail she will pay her back, but Gail is soon distracted by a familiar face!

As Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) returns from Thailand, she is gobsmacked to see her ex, Jesse, getting out of a taxi.

Gail is stunned. ITV

Gail is equally shocked to see Jesse, as she tells Eileen how she and Jesse met years ago in Thailand. Jesse insists he needed to check Gail was okay, and she ushers him into the house, where the Platts are baffled by his presence.

Jesse declares that he recognises Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) from Sarah's wedding photos, and Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) urges Sarah and David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) to sit down and talk to Jesse.

Gail and Jesse. ITV

Later, Jesse catches up with Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) over a pint, and opens up about why he's really in Weatherfield. So, why is Jesse back?

Thomson has explained in a new interview how his alter ego has changed since his last appearance in 2010.

3. Kit Green's horrifying discovery about Joel Deering

Kit shares new evidence. ITV

Kit downloads the files from Joel's laptop and is horrified by what he finds. Kit soon calls Lisa, but as the week continues at the station, Kit admits he's struggling to make any headway with the Joel case.

What does this mean for Joel's victims? There was reason to believe the evil character had died by suicide, until Joel and Lisa uncovered his secret movements and began to suspect that Joel was still alive. Is this the case?

4. Sarah Platt calls Damon Hay amid big Bethany Platt decision

Daniel and Sarah clash. ITV

Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) tells dad Ken Barlow (William Roache) that he's worried he is the reason for Bethany's body insecurities. Daniel visits Bethany on the intensive care unit, but Sarah makes it clear he's not welcome.

Later, Bethany tells Daniel that her life has changed, and he'd be better off with Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan). With Bethany coming to terms with having a permanent stoma, can Daniel convince her otherwise?

Bethany and Sarah in Coronation Street. ITV

Meanwhile, Adam discusses Damon's hidden money with Daniel, and he later confesses to Sarah that Damon offered to pay Bethany's medical bills, but he deleted the message from her phone.

Sarah calls Damon in prison, but will she take up his offer?

Anyone affected by Bethany's story can find support at Colostomy UK. You can also call their 24 hour helpline on 0800 328 4257.

5. Paul Foreman's wish list is revealed

Peter Ash as Paul Foreman and Daniel Brocklebank as Billy Mayhew in Coronation Street. ITV

Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby), Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) and Gemma Winter-Brown (Dolly-Rose Campbell) gather as Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) reads out Paul's wish list.

Paul has left his VHS tapes to Bernie, a hoodie to Gemma, a special mug to Summer, all his love to Billy and a special message for little brother Kit.

As the week continues, grieving Gemma is touched when husband Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) orders her to take the day off – but in the kebab shop, stressed Ches suddenly remembers the kids are on a half-day and he needs to pick them up.

6. Has Hope Dobbs started another fire?

Hope and Ruby Dobbs. ITV

Hope is still secretly vaping and threatens Ruby Dobbs (Billie Naylor) not to tell their parents. Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney) makes Hope and Ruby pull together for their mum Fiz Dobbs's (Jennie McAlpine) sake.

Later, Mrs Crawshaw (Carla Mendonça) visits to speak to Fiz and Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) about Hope's recent misdemeanours.

Hope convinces them all she has stopped vaping, but is gutted when Mrs Crawshaw says she can come back to school. After she's left, Hope sneaks her vape out of the sideboard when Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) calls her to help in the shop.

Hope stuffs the vape back in the sideboard and leaves the house, not noticing the smoke escaping from the drawer.

With Ruby due to return home from school, has fire-starter Hope struck again? And why on earth didn't Fiz and Ty dispose of the vape when they first found it?

7. Mason Radcliffe's brother Logan causes trouble

Mason and Stu in Coronation Street. ITV

Stu Carpenter (Bill Fellows) and Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) wish Mason luck on his first day at college, but later, Mason and Betsy compare their terrible days.

Eileen stuns Stu and Yasmeen as she gives them a piece of her mind for giving Mason a chance. When Stu trips over Mason's bag, a hoodie falls out and Mason is quick to stuff it back in his bag.

Logan in Coronation Street. ITV

Eileen urges Yasmeen not to let Stu bully her into having Mason around, but there are more pressing concerns when Mason spots Logan watching him from his car.

Stu marches over to confront Logan, who speeds off before he can speak to him. Stu and Yasmeen find a brick has been thrown through their window.

Stu tells Yasmeen he suspects Logan, who has been trying to force Mason to take part in a robbery. How will Yasmeen react?

8. Nick Tilsley asks for an audience with Toyah Habeeb

Toyah and Nick talk. ITV

Shona urges Nick to find out where he stands with Toyah, so Nick calls at the flat and tells Toyah that, like it or not, they need to talk.

With Toyah having told Nick that she had chosen stepsister Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) over him, Nick ought to be clear where he stands – so what will Toyah have to say now?

