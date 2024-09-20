Max recalled Betsy's shocked reaction about Joel, and about baby Frankie's condition after the little boy suffered a seizure. Lauren approached Betsy and demanded to know why she had come to see her, until Carla Connor (Alison King) intervened.

Guilt-ridden over ordering the illegal abortion drugs that Joel later used on Lauren, Betsy confided in Carla, who called Lisa over.

In scenes played superbly by actress Martin, Betsy finally told Lisa that she had ordered the drugs under pressure from Joel, after he claimed he needed them for a vulnerable young client.

Joel Deering in Coronation Street. ITV

Lisa understood that Betsy had been manipulated, and gently asked her to make an official police statement so they could nail Joel for what he had done.

Later, Lisa arrested Joel for drugging Lauren, while Lauren was devastated when a social worker explained that she would have to be monitored as a mother to Frankie, due to the allegations of illegal abortion as well as Lauren's assault charge regarding Joel.

Lauren and Frankie would have to live in a foster home, but with Joel's role in Frankie's premature birth coming to light, there's hope that she may soon be in the clear with social services.

At the police station, Lisa contradicted Joel's claim that he didn't buy the drugs, playing a recording of Joel coercing Betsy into ordering the drugs.

Joel was forced to confess that he did make the purchase – but he lied that the drugs were for Betsy, who he claimed was pregnant.

Myers put in a powerhouse performance as Lisa was unfazed, simply explaining that they could easily prove Betsy had never been pregnant.

Lisa later revealed that the CPS had agreed Joel could be charged. Joel warned that the police would never be able to get a conviction, but Lisa added that they now had ample evidence on him.

Joel was granted bail, but not before a warning from Lisa that if he put a foot wrong, he would be locked up immediately. At his flat, a police officer collected Joel's phone for evidence, after which he was seen packing a bag - before abandoning his plans in turmoil.

At the hospital, Lauren was overjoyed to hold Frankie for the first time, and Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) told the young mum that Joel would be facing justice - and she expected more charges to follow. What's Joel's next move?

