Meanwhile, grieving Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) won't back down in a row with son-in-law Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) about their beloved Paul Foreman (Peter Ash), who has sadly passed away.

Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu) uncovers Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) deception, while his mum Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney) makes a discovery about granddaughter Hope Dobbs (Isabella Flanagan).

Finally, Daisy Midgeley's (Charlotte Jordan) relationship hits the rocks as a new story begins for Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon), while Tracy McDonald (Kate Ford) becomes an unlikely agony aunt.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 16th - 20th September 2024.

7 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. New evidence could nail Joel Deering as baby Frankie suffers health scare

Who has come to see Lauren? ITV

Lisa and Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) watch with disgust as Joel serves Carla Connor (Alison King) with a letter commencing proceedings against her for slander!

Then Lauren gets a hospital visitor who could help stop Joel once and for all, while Lisa and Dee-Dee go through the Bistro van's dashcam footage, hoping to trace the company who sent the abortion-inducing drugs package to Joel.

Learning that they were obtained from a private health clinic, Lisa calls them for details, and it looks like she'll soon have the evidence she needs to bring Joel down.

Lauren and Max wait for news on baby Frankie. ITV

Meanwhile, Lauren enjoys breakfast at the café with pal Max Turner (Paddy Bever), until she receives a call telling her to come back to the hospital as quickly as possible.

The doctor tells a terrified Lauren that Frankie has suffered a seizure and they've taken him for a scan.

Dee-Dee later accompanies Lauren to a meeting with the social worker, who explains that Lauren will have to be monitored as she's still under investigation for trying to abort her baby. Will Frankie be alright, and will the truth about Joel finally out?

2. Betsy Swain makes a big confession

Betsy confides in Carla. ITV

Betsy summons Sabrina Adetiba (Luana Santos) to the precinct and admits she's done something really bad.

As the week continues, Betsy breaks down to boss Carla and confesses that she's done a very bad thing.

Betsy tells her mum everything. ITV

Lisa arrives at the factory, and Betsy tells her mum everything. Lisa tells her daughter that they need to go to the police station. What exactly has Betsy done, and how much trouble will she be in?

Is this connected to her framing Mason Radcliffe (Luca Toolan) for theft?

3. Bernie Winter and Billy Mayhew clash over Paul Foreman's funeral

Bernie won't hear of Billy's wishes for Paul's send off. ITV

Billy panics when Living Aids want to pick up Paul's wheelchair and synthesiser, as he still hasn't downloaded all of Paul's voice messages.

Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) calls round and tells Billy that Paul's body is now at the undertakers, should he want to spend some time with him.

Later, Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) urges Billy to reach a compromise with Bernie over Paul's funeral. But when Bernie asserts that Paul wasn't religious, how will Billy react?

Things soon take a toll on Summer when she calls at the Winter-Browns' house with Paul's clothes in a bin bag. When Paul's twin sister Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) pulls out his favourite shirt, it's all too much for Summer, who rushes out.

Can Paul's family come to a decision about his final journey?

4. Alina Pop discovers Tyrone Dobbs's deception

Fiz slips up in front of Alina. ITV

When Alina arrives to pick up Dorin, Tyrone steals her passport from her rucksack pocket. Later, Alina is upset as she returns with Dorin, telling Fiz Dobbs (Jennie McAlpine) that she couldn't check in for the flight to Romania because her passport is missing.

The next day, Tyrone and the girls video call Dorin, but Alina ends the call abruptly and explains that it's too upsetting for Dorin.

When Fiz says that she would never have returned Alina's passport if she'd known this would happen, the family are horrified to realise the call is still connected and Alina has heard every word.

Will Alina block Tyrone's contact with their son as a result of his deceit?

5. Cassie Plummer learns Hope Dobbs's secret

Cassie confronts Hop.e ITV

Hope takes a drag on her vape in the school corridor, and refuses to listen to Jack Webster (Kyran Bowes) and Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) when they warn her of the dangers of vaping.

Later, Cassie finds a vape pen in Hope's bag. Hope begs Cassie not to grass her up, but will Cassie do the right thing? Is this the start of yet another troubling story for Hope, this time leading her into direct danger?

6. Is Daisy Midgeley pining over Daniel Osbourne as Bethany Platt jets off?

Bethany clocks her boyfriend looking cosy with his ex. ITV

Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) tells Bethany that a friend of hers is the CEO of a cosmetic surgery company, and is looking for someone to write an advertorial on their new facility in Turkey.

Bethany turns Debbie down, but after she fills boyfriend Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) in, he urges her to go for it.

Bethany leaves Debbie a message accepting the job, but she's knocked for six when she spots exes Daniel and Daisy hugging. Will they have an innocent explanation?

Will Ryan and Daisy split? ITV

Bethany later returns from a wasted shopping trip, saying that she tried on various swimsuits but they made her look fat.

Meanwhile, Daisy tells disappointed boyfriend Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) that she's looking after young Bertie while Daniel takes Bethany to the airport.

As the week continues, Ryan tells Daisy he'd like to spend more time with her, and if he moved into the pub that would solve the problem.

When Daisy is non-committal, Ryan declares that it's obvious she's still in love with Daniel. Will this spell the end for Daisy and Ryan? And how will a self-conscious Bethany fare in Turkey?

7. Tracy McDonald offers Steve McDonald some love advice

Tracy leaves Steve with some advice. ITV

Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney), Ken Barlow (William Roache) and Cassie wave Tracy off as she leaves for the airport, with Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) giving her a lift.

Tracy tells Steve it's obvious Cassie fancies him, and urges him to go for it. Will Steve take Tracy's advice? And is this the last we'll see of Tracy? Surely not!

