The source continued: "He will still be on screen for some time yet, but it gave him chance to say yes to a number of jobs he was keen to do later this year."

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Coronation Street and ITV for comment on this story.

Fellows – who is also known for his role as George Cartrick in Ted Lasso – joined Coronation Street in 2021, initially introduced as a homeless man and playing a major part in the aftermath of Corey Brent's (Maximus Evans) murder of Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni).

He has gone on to be part of several major storylines in his three years on the cobbles, with viewers learning that he had spent 27 years in jail after wrongly being found guilty of a murder that had actually been committed by his daughter Bridget (Beth Vyse).

Other key moments from his time on the soap include a spell in a critical condition in Weatherfield General after he was caught up in an arson attack at Speed Daal and a custody battle over his granddaughter Eliza (Savannah Kunyo) with her father Dom Everett (Darren Morfitt).

According to the report in The Sun, his departure could see him back behind bars – but this time for a crime that he actually did commit. We'll just have to wait and see...

