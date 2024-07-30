Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu) makes an abrupt comeback to Weatherfield, shocking Fiz Dobbs (Jennie McAlpine).

Dylan Wilson (Liam McCheyne) has a new reason to fear Mason Radcliffe (Luca Toolan), while Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) continues to put the Institute before unwell stepsister Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor).

Elsewhere, Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) appears to be bonding with Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney), Hope Dobbs (Isabella Flanagan) makes a change and Beth Tinker (Lisa George) is full of regret.

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers for 5th - 9th August 2024.

8 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Will Joel Deering kill Betsy Swain?

Betsy's in trouble. ITV

Betsy reminds Joel how he threw her out of his car in the middle of a rough estate, so now he really owes her. Joel seethes, and later scrolls through Betsy's social media while oblivious Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) wants to book their honeymoon.

Betsy demands £100 or she'll tell all about him picking up young girls, and Joel loses his temper and drags the teen into the ginnel. Will he kill Betsy?

2. Lauren Bolton's baby son fights for his life

Lauren is worried sick. ITV

Lauren's terrified as her prematurely born son lies in an incubator, fighting for survival. DS Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) arrives at the hospital, planning to question Lauren.

Later, Max Turner (Paddy Bever) visits an emotional Lauren and insists on taking her for lunch. Will Lauren's little boy be OK, and will his plight lead her to tell Swain the truth about Joel?

3. Alina Pop is back on the cobbles

Alina Pop shocks Fiz Dobbs. ITV

Fiz is floored when she bumps into Alina in Fresco's car park. Alina explains she's been called as a witness in a trial. Will Fiz tell Tyrone (Alan Halsall) that his ex-girlfriend is back?

As the week continues, Cassie's eyes widen as she sees the name on an airport booking while she's in the cab office. Cassie takes Steve's cab and helps Alina into the car, before driving her straight to the Street to see Tyrone!

Alina is furious to realise that she's been duped, but how will Tyrone react?

4. Is Dylan Wilson in fresh danger from Mason Radcliffe?

Mason's recruitment is met with anger. ITV

Stu Carpenter (Bill Fellows) spots Mason and Betsy stealing food, and when Mason reveals he's homeless, Stu offers him a bed at his and Yasmeen Metcalfe's (Shelley King) home.

Mason tells Stu to stuff his charity, but Stu perseveres, offering the teen a job as pot washer.

This proves a very unpopular decision among the locals, but when Mason tells Betsy he's prepared for trouble, she warns Dylan he'd better not cross Mason, as working in a restaurant gives him access to some very sharp knives.

As Dylan's fear grows, Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) vows to sort the issue, barging into Speed Daal to confront Yasmeen and Stu. Betsy admits to Mason that she told Dylan he carries a knife.

An annoyed Mason asserts that he can fight his own battles. When Dylan spots Mason in the precinct, is more trouble ahead?

5. Leanne Battersby fails to support Toyah Habeeb

Leanne remains distracted by Rowan. ITV

When Leanne fails to offer any kind words before Toyah's hospital appointment, it's left to Nick to go with her instead.

Rowan Cunliffe (Emrhys Cooper) tells Leanne she's been selected by Willow to run the new resource centre, and he's arranged a meeting with a potential investor.

Rowan then introduces Leanne to Grant, and leaves her to deliver her sales pitch. But will Leanne stop to consider Toyah, or bury herself further into her Institute commitments?

6. Steve McDonald and Cassie Plummer continue to bond

Steve and Cassie in Coronation Street. ITV

Steve and Cassie watch the County game, and they're clearly enjoying each other's company.

But when Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) asks after Demi, Steve admits he'd forgotten about her. Is Steve smitten with Cassie?

7. Hope Dobbs's shock new decision

Hope makes an announcement. ITV

Hope dumps boyfriend Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan), suddenly much more interested in Jack Webster (Kyran Bowes)! As her mum Fiz despairs, Hope decides to visit Doctor Gaddas (Christine Mackie), asking to go on the pill.

Dr Gadass gives Hope condoms, and urges her to talk to her family. How will Fiz and Tyrone react? And does Jack feel the same way about Hope?

8. Beth Tinker pleads with Carla Connor

Beth panics. ITV

Having intercepted the counterfeit T-shirts, Beth delivers them to Sid in the ginnel. But as he hands over the cash, Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) and Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) approach, wanting to know what's going on. Has Beth been caught red-handed?

As the week continues, and with Sid's job offer now off the table, Beth asks Carla for her job back at the factory. Will Carla relent?

