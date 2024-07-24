It's been six years since we last saw Martin, who followed son David (Jack P Shepherd) back to Weatherfield after David paid him a visit in 2018.

With David hiding the trauma that he had been raped at the time, he briefly considered moving to New Zealand, where his father was about to start a new life.

David ultimately chose to stay put, while Martin bid farewell to leave the country with partner Robyn (Clare Calbraith) and their children.

Upon Martin's latest reappearance, David is shocked to find him in his house, and is suspicious as to what has brought him back. When Martin reveals why he has come back, how will the rest of the family react?

Wilson begins filming today (Wednesday 24th July), and his return will air in October.

Speaking about his comeback, the actor said: "It was great to be invited back to Coro St again, to contribute to Helen’s exit story.

"We’ll have a few months to catch up with Martin and Gail again, following the ebbs and flows of the unfolding storyline.

"Playing Martin has been a joy since day one, and in a way, I’ll be slipping back to where I left off, which no doubt will throw a spanner into the heart of the Platt family," Wilson teased.

"It’s just like slipping on an old and comfortable jumper from the back of the wardrobe… I’m looking forward to reuniting with my TV family."

Sean originally played Martin from 1985 to 2005, during which time he helped raise stepchildren Sarah (Tina O'Brien) and Nick (Adam Rickitt, Ben Price), supported the family when Sarah fell pregnant at just 13 years old, and broke Gail's heart with his cheating.

What brings Martin home, and just how will he fit into Gail's departure?

