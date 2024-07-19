The special episode will be centred around Paul and Billy (Daniel Brocklebank), who want to spend one last day out together as it's become unsafe for Paul to use the stairlift out of his flat.

On the morning when Paul wakes from his dream, he discovers that his speech has drastically worsened, and the events of the episode will be narrated by Paul's inner thoughts.

Viewers will get a unique perspective on how Paul is feeling as he comes to terms throughout the day that he has limited time left - however, we'll see Paul's charm and humour is still vibrantly alive through Peter Ash's narration.

More like this

Coronation Street to air Billy and Paul's final day out. ITV

The episode will be dedicated to the memory of rugby star Rob Burrow, who died from MND in June.

Speaking of the powerful episode, producer Verity MacLeod said: "Paul's MND has been such an important, powerful story, and this episode is one of the real pinnacle moments in Paul's journey.

"Coronation Street has never done anything like this before - it is extraordinary, heartbreaking, funny and beautiful.

"One thing we were keen to show in this episode is that, due to motor neurone disease, Paul's speech has now deteriorated to the point where he is unable to speak to his loved ones unaided by technology, that while brilliant, can be slow and restrictive.

"However, Paul's brain is still completely active, his personality hasn't changed. He still has a wicked sense of humour and is the quick-witted cheeky chappy we first met in 2018."

Ash added that he is "incredibly proud" of the episode, adding: "From the moment I read the script, I knew it was going to be something really special (mostly because I couldn't stop crying!).

"I loved being able to record Paul's inner thoughts, showing us the mind is still 100 per cent, even with MND. I hope the audience enjoys it, as everyone involved gave their all!”

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Daniel Brocklebank, who lost his grandfather to the disease and is an ambassador of the MND Association, echoed the sentiments above, adding his praise for Ash's performance.

He shared: "There were times I burst into tears on set during the filming of this episode. There was one day I got in the car after work, and I just wept.

"Pete and I have been living in an emotional state for a while now with this storyline, and obviously because we have played it out in real time. Seeing Pete in that condition is so emotional to play.

"Pete's performance and his attention to detail has been incredible. I'm hoping that he wins all the awards, he deserves it so much."

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.