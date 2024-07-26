His husband Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) planned a final day out for Paul - final, at least, until ground floor accommodation could be found.

As the special instalment of the ITV soap began, Paul dreamt that he was dancing with Billy in a club, appearing as himself before his diagnosis.

Paul suddenly couldn't find Billy, which woke him from his sleep in the present day. Paul found that his speech had declined even further, and his inner voice narrated his thoughts and feelings as he struggled to come to terms with this latest form of deterioration.

Billy drove them to the church where they said their marriage vows, and Billy told Paul that this was where he had felt the happiest in his life. As he went to read a bible passage to Paul, Paul was saddened as it reminded him of Billy's oath to help end his life.

Paul asked if they could simply sit and enjoy the moment as their wedding day flashed through his mind, and he prayed for God to ease Billy's own suffering over Paul's illness.

In The Rovers, Paul was given a joyous welcome by his friends. David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) revealed a bubble machine that would allow Paul to taste beer, now that he was sadly unable to eat and drink like he used to.

Throughout the day, Billy was able to translate everything Paul was saying; until they left the pub, and Billy mistook Paul's words as a sign that he needed the toilet, when he was actually trying to say he loved him.

This left Paul devastated as he used his equipment to repeat the sentiment properly, while his inner voice mourned how much he hated the disease that had robbed him of his ability to talk.

As Paul told a passing Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) that he was ready, Todd knew exactly what lay ahead as Billy took Paul to see his twin sister Gemma Winter-Brown (Dolly-Rose Campbell) and her young children. Her stepson Joseph (William Flanagan) was reluctant to go near Paul, who said secret goodbyes to the rest of the household and told Gemma he loved her.

Spotting adoptive daughter Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) heading on a night out, Paul offered to pay for her to stay in a hotel, unaware of his motives as he declared her "special".

Back at the flat, Todd helped Billy bathe Paul, and in a private moment, Todd said farewell to Paul, giving him a hug and kissing him tenderly on the cheek. The two friends said they loved each other, and Paul's mum Bernie Winter (Jane Hazelgrove) arrived.

Paul told Bernie she had been the best mum, before sending her off to join Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) on a trip away.

Alone together again, Billy was furious when Paul played their wedding song 'Oh Happy Day', his signal that he wanted to end his life that day. With no prior warning, Billy was blindsided and he pleaded for Paul to change his mind.

As he tried to explain his decision to Billy, Paul's inner voice lamented the fact that his equipment couldn't relay his words the way he truly wanted. He wanted to leave this world after a good day, rather than a bad one.

Eventually, Billy accepted Paul's wishes, and after Billy prepared the drugs that would end Paul's pain, the couple lay down together to spend their last hour in each other's arms as Billy told his husband how much he meant to him, and they imagined the perfect beach holiday they had never had the chance to take before Billy read the verse from the Corinthians.

But as Billy asked Paul if he was 100% sure, they were interrupted by Chesney, who called in to say daughter Carys had had a fall, and he needed Paul and Billy to look after the other children. Joseph finally had a heart-to-heart with Paul, and sleep fell upon the flat, with Paul returning to his dream – this time finding Billy right by his side.

After the kids were picked up the following morning, Paul told Billy that he wasn't planning on dying that day. When Billy asked if he had changed his mind about ending his life, Paul simply replied: "Not today."

As Billy felt grateful for one more day with Paul, will the day's events change what happens next? Actors Ash and Brocklebank gave beautiful performances in this emotional Coronation Street episode, and Paul's diagnosis recently won Best Storyline at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024 sponsored by Inspired Villages.

For information and support on all aspects of motor neurone disease, visit the MND Association's website or call the charity on 0808 802 6262.

