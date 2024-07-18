The performance has been widely praised by critics and fans alike, with it also picking up the award for Best Storyline at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards, sponsored by Inspired Villages.

Ash spoke to us ahead of winning the award and opened up on the public response to the important storyline.

Peter Ash and Daniel Brocklebank pose at Radio Times Soap Awards. Nicky Johnston

"With a storyline like that there's a lot of pressure to get it right," Ash said. "Obviously you don't want to misrepresent it or anything, so there is a lot of research being done.

"It's tough and it's been such a heavy storyline, but it feels good knowing we're getting it right."

Ash continued: "The response to it has been amazing from people living with MND themselves, and also their families responding to it, so it's been amazing in that regard."

Taking on the storyline, of course, means that Paul will die, and Ash will have to leave the soap, something the actor has "mixed emotions" about.

"It's a bit of a double-edged sword. Really sad to go, but really grateful that they trusted me with this storyline."

Ash's on-screen partner, Daniel Brocklebank, also paid tribute to the storyline and Ash's performance at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards.

